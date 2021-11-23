https://ria.ru/20211123/neft-1760354269.html

Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve

Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve – Russia news today

Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve

US President Joe Biden has authorized the use of some of the oil from the reserves to lower commodity prices, the White House said. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

2021-11-23T15: 18

2021-11-23T15: 18

2021-11-23T16: 50

economy

USA

joe biden

oil prices

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/15/1570334345_0:396:2828:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d38a0cdb08e80cb8f80ab80a3aa4d5.jpg

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has authorized the use of some of the oil from the reserves to lower prices for raw materials, the White House said. The US Department of Energy clarified that access to 32 million barrels will be provided from December to April at four oil storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana, where strategic reserves are located. … The reserves will be restored in 2022-2024. The sale of an additional 18 million barrels of oil, which was previously approved by Congress, will be accelerated. Several other major energy-consuming countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, have agreed to open access to their reserves. The White House noted that “in a few weeks since the announcement of the consultations, oil prices have dropped by about ten percent.” In turn, the Japanese government announced its intention to “print” such an amount of oil that will last for several days. Korea did not disclose how much crude would be released from reserves, confirming plans to agree on volumes and timing “with the United States and other friendly countries.” + ignored calls from the United States to significantly increase supplies to the world market. Biden is criticized for the rapidly rising fuel prices, which have renewed seven-year price highs in the United States. As of 16:20 Moscow time, the value of January Brent futures is growing by 0.23 percent to $ 79.87 per barrel. January contracts for WTI are slowing down the decline, trying to move to growth. They fall in price by 0.3 percent, to $ 76.55 per barrel.

https://ria.ru/20211123/opek-1760317978.html

https://ria.ru/20211110/neft-1758439550.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/15/1570334345_97-0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5e51b78b1f4ef361157b292e36df4e6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, usa, joe biden, oil prices