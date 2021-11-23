“Mr Biden did not respond to requests for comment.” So The New York Times spoke about the reaction of the son of the President of the United States – Hunter Biden – to the new scandal around his name. The publication reports that it is about a deal with China for billions of dollars. But more important here is not so much the amount of the contract as its ultimate goal.

It is one of the largest cobalt mines in the world. Located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Five years ago, among its owners were, among others, Americans. Now 80 percent of the field is controlled by China. And all this – not without the help of Hunter Biden, or rather, an investment firm, on the board of which he was.

Context is important to understand why this deal has sparked such widespread discussion. Without cobalt ore, there will be no electric vehicles. Which, by the way, by the decree of the White House should soon replace at least half of the US cars. So Washington is jealously tracking deposits around the world. And personally, Joe Biden recently lamented: they say, the PRC dominates in this global confrontation.

Consequently, the news that the president’s son has contributed to Chinese domination is nothing more than a blow below the belt. What are the consequences?

Even if we leave the topic of Hunter Biden’s moral character – everyone is already tired of talking about his connections with minors and call girls, his business reputation is of the same low quality as the image of a family man. The New York Times details how Biden Jr. helped China strengthen its position in the metals market. In 2013, the businessman participated in the creation of the BHR company with headquarters in Shanghai. A significant part of the organization is controlled by the Chinese side, including the Bank of China. And five years ago, BHR helped China Molybdenum buy a large mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from a US-based company. What is surprising is not Biden Jr.’s entrepreneurial spirit, but what a newspaper serving the interests of Democrats writes about her.

“Probably, some sponsors of The New York Times felt that the case smells fried, and maybe now is the time. – in this way they slightly reinforce their authority, which goes into the abyss. And so they did it. Despite the fact that in the White House it will cause tremendous irritation “, – the psychologist, director of the American University in Moscow, Edward Lozansky, commented on the situation.

His son’s personal interest in China’s success does not prevent the head of the White House from blaming Beijing. Like, having seized the leadership in the production of cobalt, the Celestial Empire will prevent the Americans from switching to electric cars en masse. The Republicans did not keep themselves waiting long and announced that they would take revenge on the Democrats, because of which the mines in America are being closed.

“And now the son of the US president is helping the Chinese. At the same time, he has stakes in companies that are blacklisted in the US. One of them was accused of trying to steal American nuclear technology. So I’ll tell you when we take over we’ll get to the bottom of what’s going on with Hunter Biden’s and the family’s investments. His e-mails describe that he has to pay his father’s bills. And what the big guy owns – it all smells bad, the White House is compromised. ” – emphasizes the member of the US House of Representatives, member of the US Republican Party Michael Waltz.

It is not the first time that the American press has heard an ironclad argument when asked about Biden Jr.’s connection with China: the father is not responsible for his son’s business, and in general, Hunter does not work in the US administration.

“The president said during the campaign that none of his family would have any business relationship with anyone related to a foreign corporation or foreign government,” says Newsmax correspondent Emerald Robinson.

But from the most unsightly and even indecent stories, Hunter comes out with the smile of a Hollywood star. Lucky to live in the right era with the right surname.

“If Donald Trump Jr. did something of what Hunter Biden did, it would be on MSNBC all night every day. But the fact that this is Hunter Biden and Joe is on the blue team … You see, this is America’s problem. Anything the red team doesn’t like goes to the blue team and vice versa, “explains satirist Bill Mar.

Playing for the favorite of the mainstream media helped both Biden calmly cope with the scandal in connection with the Ukrainian company Burisma. Hunter was a member of the board of directors in the oil and gas holding and played an important role in the resignation of the Ukrainian prosecutor general, who found the courage to investigate the corruption machinations of Burisma. The worst hit then was Donald Trump, who was nearly fired when he insisted on investigating the dirty business of the Democratic family. However, the balance of power is changing.

“Even among the Democrats, the percentage of those who are critical of the current administration has increased. And therefore, any information about the son of the US President can play into the hands of the Republicans. And here we will see more than one revelation,” said chief researcher at the Center for North American Studies of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences , Americanist Alexander Petrov.

What else to expect from the imperfect offspring of the supposedly ideal democratic president – we will probably find out soon, because there is less than a year before the midterm elections in America. And with a son like Hunter, Joe Biden doesn’t need enemies.

More news about Hunter Biden – on the “Look” media platform.