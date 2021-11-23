Binance crypto exchange plans to attract investments from sovereign wealth funds

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is in talks with several sovereign wealth funds, the head of the site Changpeng Zhao told the Financial Times. Binance intends to attract their investment in exchange for participating in the exchange’s share capital.
Zhao declined to name the specific funds with which negotiations are underway, but he said that the talk is about “significant amounts.” The head of the site admitted that investments of sovereign funds can “tie” it to specific countries. This is something the company wants to be careful with, he added.
Zhao expressed the opinion that the “perception” of the exchange by regulators and its relationship with them could improve if sovereign wealth funds acquired a stake in it. The site’s popularity has skyrocketed over the past year, with daily transaction volumes of $ 170 billion, up from $ 10-30 billion two years ago, but interest from some governments has also increased.
In September, it became known that the US authorities were checking Binance for insider trading and market manipulation – the Commodity Futures Trading Commission suspected the company of using user data. A number of regulators, including those in the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Poland, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa, have issued warnings to investors regarding the exchange’s activities. In April, the German Financial Supervision Authority threatened her with millions in fines for trading in tokenized shares without a prospectus; later, the site was forced to remove such shares from sale in Hong Kong.
On November 19, Zhao announced that Binance’s US division plans to conduct several rounds of fundraising in the next one to two months ahead of its IPO, which is expected over the next three years. He expects the company to be able to raise “a couple hundred million” dollars. In addition, Binance plans to establish multiple headquarters around the world, which means a departure from the previous decentralized operating model.