Binance crypto exchange plans to attract investments from sovereign wealth funds

In September, it became known that the US authorities were checking Binance for insider trading and market manipulation – the Commodity Futures Trading Commission suspected the company of using user data. A number of regulators, including those in the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Poland, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa, have issued warnings to investors regarding the exchange’s activities. In April, the German Financial Supervision Authority threatened her with millions in fines for trading in tokenized shares without a prospectus; later, the site was forced to remove such shares from sale in Hong Kong.