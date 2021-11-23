Binance Investors May Be Government Funds

It is not known which countries will invest in the crypto exchange.

Binance is in talks with government funds to acquire a stake in the largest crypto exchange, the Financial Times reported, citing the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The funds are planned to be attracted in addition to the investment round of the American division of the cryptoexchange, said its head (also known as CZ) in an interview with the newspaper. Recall that Binance US is going to close the investment round before the IPO within one to two months.

The head of Binance declined to disclose the names of the funds that entered the negotiations. However, he said he had met with regulators in Dubai, Paris, Qatar and Bahrain over the past two months. According to him, the size of the investment will be significant, and the transaction itself will take a long time.

The crypto exchange seeks to improve relations with regulators, noted CZ. Investing from sovereign wealth funds will help improve its “perception” by various governments, Changpeng Zhao said in an interview.

However, such investments can also cause dependence on specific countries, the head of the crypto exchange noted. He did not name the countries, but indicated that he would like to be “careful” with them.

Most countries do not have clear guidelines for crypto companies, Zhao noted. Therefore, Binance waited for more regulatory clarity before “moving to a single jurisdiction,” he told the newspaper.

The daily transaction volume on the trading platform reached $ 170 billion, up from $ 10-30 billion two years ago, CZ said last week. According to him, the indicator of income growth is “in the billions.”

As a reminder, this year the exchange faced regulatory pressure from the departments of several countries, in particular, Singapore, Great Britain, Japan and the United States. To remedy the situation, Binance has brought in several former government officials. For example, in March, former specialists from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) joined the crypto exchange team. In August, an ex-employee of the US Internal Revenue Service became the head of the department of the same name. In the same month, Binance’s Singapore division hired a former employee of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In July of this year, Changpeng Zhao revealed that Binance’s US business could go public through an initial public offering (IPO). At the same time, the head of the crypto exchange is confident that when trying to bring the exchange to an IPO, the organization will face stringent regulatory requirements.

As a reminder, Coinbase became the first major crypto-exchange that managed to conduct an IPO in the United States. As a result of the placement, the market capitalization exceeded $ 105 billion. According to MarketWatch, the current value of Coinbase is $ 71.5 billion.

Read also: Square is developing a project for a decentralized crypto exchange.