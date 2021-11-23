https://ria.ru/20211123/mid-1760433634.html

British Foreign Office is concerned about the rights of gays and Navalny in Russia

LONDON, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The British Foreign Office has published a report on the human rights situation in 31 countries, where it has once again become concerned with the rights of gays in Russia, Jehovah’s Witnesses * and Alexei Navalny. state. In addition to Russia, the list includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Venezuela, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Iran, Iraq, Israel, China, Colombia, DPRK, CAR, Eritrea, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe. Russia is categorized as a “continuing concern.” “In Russia, the authorities continued to suppress the fundamental freedoms of its citizens and further restrict the activities of civil society organizations, independent media and opposition figures. organizations, including individual activists, and banned individuals participating in so-called “extremist” organizations from running for office for a five-year period, which resulted in certain opposition movements being banned from running for the State Duma in September “- the document says. In addition, the British Foreign Office points to several prosecutions, which,” by all accounts, were politically motivated. ” In particular, we are talking about the verdict of Alexei Navalny in February, which was followed by demonstrations and detentions of protesters and journalists who participated in them. “The ECHR indicated to Russia the immediate release of Mr. Navalny, based on an assessment of the risk to Mr. Navalny’s life. Russia did not enact this decision in the first half of 2021. The UK continued to call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Navalny and condemned the treatment of peaceful protesters,” – the report says. Also, the British Foreign Office indicated that sexual minorities continued to be subjected to hostile treatment, and the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses * (recognized as extremist, banned in Russia) continued. Jehovah * and searches of their homes and called on Russia to guarantee the right to freedom of religion or belief for all its citizens. The UK continued to urge Russia, together with its international partners in the OSCE, the Council of Europe and the UN Human Rights Council, to fulfill its international human rights obligations and provide To protect fundamental freedoms for all Russian citizens, “the document says. Alexei Navalny is now in a colony – a suspended sentence in the case of embezzlement of funds from the Yves Rocher company was replaced with real imprisonment due to violations of the conditional sentence. The Yves Rocher case was initiated at that time by the head of the company’s representative office in Russia, a French citizen, Bruno Leproux. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin did not take any statements from abroad on Navalny. * Extremist organization banned in Russia

