BTC Under Pressure and Further Decline Still Possible By Investing.com

Investing.com – After hitting a low of $ 55,700 on Monday, it remains a few dollars below last week’s low, which is seen as a potential crash for this cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin’s decline is due to the strengthening of the dollar, which grew on the news that US President Joe Biden will reappoint the head of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell, which played down speculation that Lael Brainard, whom the market considers a big dove, could replace Powell as head of the Fed. “. Thus, it reinforced expectations for an even more hawkish Fed sentiment.

In addition to this news, the movement of BTC and cryptocurrencies in general should also be noted since the beginning of the week. The hourly chart now clearly shows Bitcoin support at $ 55,750, a break below which would be an important bearish signal. In this case, the $ 55,000 mark will be the next potential support threshold to watch out for.

A return above the $ 60,000 mark is required to go up and turn towards the bull market. However, there will be several short-term resistances ahead of this key threshold, especially at the $ 57,000 level.

