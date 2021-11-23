Buick unveils Smart Pod concept electric car without steering wheel and pedals, but with a huge touchscreen

The American company Buick, owned by General Motors, has unveiled an electric car concept with unusual design and controls. The Buick Smart Pod has a smart cockpit that integrates autonomous driving technology on the Utium Auto platform and a quiet, comfortable travel space, the company said.

As for the exterior of the vehicle, it features a streamlined space design with wide, electrically operated sliding doors. However, the interior of an electric car looks even more interesting. It is completely devoid of such familiar controls as steering wheel and pedals.

Instead, the cabin houses a huge 50-inch touchscreen display and a projection screen capable of displaying images on the side windows of the car. Buick says the vehicle unites “Advanced touch control technology and deep learning artificial intelligence technology to achieve full human-computer interaction”… Overall, the Smart Pod concept echoes some of the latest Apple Car rumors.

The Buick Smart Pod will have a range of around 800 km and boast an innovative battery management system. The car will receive support for smart wireless charging and will be able to develop a power recharge plan based on operating conditions. 30 minutes of wireless charging provides a range of 300 km.

It’s worth noting that this is just a concept, and quite bold. This means that the appearance of such a vehicle on the consumer market in the coming years should not be expected. However, the electric vehicle is showing the direction the automotive industry will take in the future.