Bus accident survivor in Bulgaria said he heard an explosion

A survivor of an accident with a bus in Bulgaria said that he heard an explosion – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

Bus accident survivor in Bulgaria said he heard an explosion

One of the survivors of the bus accident in Bulgaria told the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev that he heard the explosion before the accident. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

BELGRADE, November 23 – RIA Novosti. One of the survivors of the bus accident in Bulgaria told the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev that he had heard the explosion before the accident. Zaev, with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, went to Sofia and said that the appropriate teams of specialists had been sent to Bulgaria. The prime minister said earlier that he would be very grateful to the country’s authorities if they “reveal the causes of the incident and share this information.” He added that he would not require a parallel investigation of the incident. “I believe our Bulgarian colleagues. If they need help, we are ready to help with the investigation. Now the most important thing is to understand how we can help the victims, “Zaev noted. The accident occurred at about 02:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time) on the Struma highway near the village of Bosnek in the Pernik region in the west of the country, where a bus with Macedonian numbers got into an accident and caught fire. He was traveling from Turkey to North Macedonia. How many people were in the cabin, it is not yet known exactly, according to various sources – 52 or 53. According to the media, they are all Macedonian citizens. The number of victims of the tragedy also remains in question, according to information from various sources, they were 45 or 46 passengers. Seven people were injured, their lives are out of danger. The investigation considers the technical malfunction of the vehicle and human error as the main reasons.

