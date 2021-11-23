by the end of winter everyone in the country will be vaccinated, ill or die – InoTV

According to the Minister of Health of Germany Jens Spahn, by the end of winter everyone in the country will be vaccinated, get sick or die. According to the German newspaper Die Welt, he calls on all German citizens to get vaccinated or revaccinated, although he admits that compulsory vaccination will not help break the fourth wave of coronavirus.

Spahn noted that he was pleased to actively promote the vaccination campaign in Germany. Many have already decided to get vaccinated again. According to him, the Germans now most often choose the vaccine of the German manufacturer Biontech. At the beginning of the week alone, 6 million doses of the drug are to be delivered to supply Germany.

“Moderna Is a good, reliable and effective vaccine “, – Spahn stressed. Unfortunately, the impression is that this vaccine is only mentioned because a shortage would otherwise arise. This aspect is indeed being taken into account, however, the decisive factor was that Biontech stocks “Are emptying so quickly that from next week we will temporarily be able to supply no more than 2-3 million doses per week,” explained the Minister of Health of Germany.

“Those who have a chance to protect themselves and others with one of the two vaccines should do so,” – called Spahn. “Everything that we have, of course, will be provided. We do not hold anything “, – he stressed. By the end of the year, 24 million doses of Biontech vaccine are to be delivered to Germany. If by this time 25-30 million vaccinations are made, as planned, then a significant part of the vaccination can be carried out with the help of a German drug.

In addition, there is also Moderna. According to Shpan, there are already 16 million doses for revaccination in warehouses, and by the end of the year their number will increase to 26 million. Thus, 50 million doses of the drug are obtained, and this is enough for all forthcoming vaccinations.

With regard to vaccinations for children, Spahn noted that the EU will receive the necessary supplies around December 20. Vaccinations for children must be issued before the end of the week. “Then we will receive about 2.4 million doses for children from 5 to 11 years old”, – said Spahn. Thus, a significant part of the demand will be satisfied. In early 2022, the German government expects to receive new supplies.

Spahn also noted that compulsory vaccination, from his point of view, will not help break the fourth wave of coronavirus. Instead, it now makes sense to limit contacts and get a booster shot. The state must act decisively. However, he sees a moral obligation and solidarity in getting vaccinated.

The head of the research group for infectious immunology, Leif, Eric Zander, from the Charite Clinic in Berlin, warned about the possibility of a fifth, sixth and seventh wave of coronavirus if the adult population does not get vaccinated. “Nobody can want this, – noted the immunologist. – Everyone should be vaccinated. ” Getting infected with the virus is not an option, says the German newspaper Die Welt.