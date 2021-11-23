Cadillac showed the appearance of the pre-production version of the electric vehicle Lyriq

GM intends to turn the Cadillac brand into an electrification locomotive, since the first Lyriq electric crossover will begin shipping in the second quarter of next year, and new models with internal combustion engines of this brand will cease to appear from that moment, although the company will completely abandon this type of power plant only in 2030. year. Lyriq has now gone through 80% of the certification and fine-tuning process before starting serial production.

It should be recalled that the first to enter the market will be a rear-wheel drive version of the Cadillac Lyriq with a 100 kWh Ultium traction battery. According to the manufacturer’s calculations, this will be enough for about 480 km of run without recharging. A built-in charger with a capacity of 19.2 kW is provided, and at stationary charging stations, the power reserve can be replenished from power sources with a capacity of 190 kW. In the United States, the base version of the crossover will cost $ 59,990, with a version with a drive on both axles emerging over time.

By the way, Cadillac is especially proud of the 50/50 proportional weight distribution and the presence of a multi-link front suspension, which provides exquisite handling while maintaining a smooth ride. A short video released by the automaker just demonstrates fragments of tests of the pre-production prototype of the Lyriq crossover both on a stand simulating the passage of irregularities and on real tracks at different times of the year.