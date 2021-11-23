Caitlyn Jenner on her relationship with her ex-wife

Kaitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, spoke about her relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner. Many were very interested in how things are now between the former spouses. Caitlin stated during the latest episode of the reality show Big Brother VIP that their relationship “leaves a lot to be desired.”

Caitlin and Kris Jenner

The couple broke up in 2015, after which ex-husband Kris Jenner made a transgender transition.

Chris and Bruce Jenner with their daughters (Photo: legion-media.ru)

“I would say, from my point of view, our relationship is not as good as it should be. I have no hard feelings towards her. I wish we were closer, ”said Caitlin.

Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Caitlin and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Earlier, Caitlin stated that her relationship with her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, is much closer and better than with her ex-wife.

“Kendall and I have a lot in common. She is also very athletic. We have a similar attitude towards life. I get along with her and Kylie. But Kylie seems to be a little closer to me. We had dinner together recently. We try to meet for dinner once a week or two. She always cooks great food, much better than the restaurants. Sometimes my friend Sophia Hutchins joins us, she communicates well with Kylie. This is how we spend our dinners. There are three of us, no one around … A little wine, talking about this and that. In this regard, we are very close. Kendall is not like that – she is more secretive. And Kylie is an open book, “said Caitlyn Jenner.