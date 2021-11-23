Can men do Pilates

chrishemsworth / Instagram Chris Hemsworth spends a lot of time in the gym doing iron-pulling, strength training and extreme cardio workouts. However, the subscribers did not expect to see the actor watching a video tutorial on Pilates.

ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW



Hemsworth admitted that such atypical loads were not easy for him – this is confirmed by the video published on the actor’s Instagram page. The recording shows Chris himself and his brother Lian: the latter, by the way, cheats and helps himself with his hands.

instagram

Click and watch



See also: Chris Hemsworth is about to reveal the secret of longevity.

Why should men do Pilates?

At first glance, Pilates may not provide the same benefits as strength training, which helps you build muscle faster and more efficiently. However, if in the gym you alternately train one muscle group, then during Pilates classes, literally the whole body is involved. Pilates helps to competently redistribute the load of your own body without stressing the joints.

ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW



Why can’t Pilates be considered an exclusively female activity?

If only because the founder of Pilates was the German circus artist, boxing and self-defense trainer Josef Pilates. More than a hundred years ago, he developed a unique method of training for stretching the muscles of a person, which put more than one soldier who suffered during the First World War to his feet.