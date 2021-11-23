Changpeng Zhao: Binance Plans To Raise Investments From Several Sovereign Wealth Funds

Binance cryptocurrency exchange is in talks to raise investments with several sovereign wealth funds. In a conversation with the Financial Times, the head of the company, Changpeng Zhao, said that the move would help withstand pressure from government regulators.

“But it can also tie us to specific countries that we want to be a little more careful with,” he added.

Zhao did not name potential investors for Binance. According to him, the process will take a long time, and the size of their shares “will not be small.”

Earlier, the CEO announced plans for the American division of Binance.US to raise “a couple of hundred million dollars” in anticipation of IPO… He also did not rule out the listing of the parent company in the future.

In 2021, Binance had a conflict with some financial regulators – the supervisory authorities of the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and several other countries issued warnings to investors regarding the company’s activities.

In June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval.

Against this backdrop, Zhao released an open letter in which he outlined the exchange’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

In August, the company introduced mandatory user verification. In November, its head noted that there is a “small group of people” who did not like such a decision, but 97% of users undergo procedures KYC…

Zhao told the FT that Binance is in favor of clearer regulation in the cryptocurrency space. According to him, he is not worried about potential illegal activity on the platform, since the company is “better than banks” in terms of compliance with the relevant rules.

At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Zhao announced that Binance’s daily transaction volume reached $ 170 billion, for comparison: two years ago the figure was $ 10- $ 20 billion, four years ago – about $ 300 million.

Recall that in November, Binance published the document “10 fundamental rights of crypto users”, designed to become the basis for discussion and development of industry regulation.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER