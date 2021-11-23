https://ria.ru/20211123/mukha-1760344580.html

China threatened to swat Lithuania like a fly

2021-11-23T14: 34

2021-11-23T14: 34

2021-11-23T15: 23

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. China can “swat Lithuania like a fly” and should not pay too much attention to it, writes the Global Times against the background of the opening of a representative office of Taiwan in Vilnius. “Lithuania is just a clown portraying courage and loyalty. China will undoubtedly cause serious damage to it, but we will not should concentrate on fighting such a small state, “the editorial says. According to journalists, their country needs to devote more time to the forces behind Lithuania, namely the EU and the US.” Beijing can calmly decide how to punish Vilnius. should make Lithuania feel the damage and demonstrate China’s status as a great power. However, this should not jeopardize our interests and strategy in the international arena as a whole, “the newspaper adds. Vilnius. The Chinese Foreign Ministry recalled that it had repeatedly called on the country not to violate its obligations, but it did not pay attention to Beijing’s position and reckon with common interests, creating a “bad international precedent.” official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, which had been defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.

