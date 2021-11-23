Chinese residents offered to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus – Gazeta.Ru

Readers of the Chinese edition “Huangqiu Shibao” proposed to divide Lithuania between the two countries. We are talking about Russia and Belarus. As writes RIA NewsThus, they reacted to the publication about diplomatic contradictions between the official Beijing and Vilnius.

Over the opening of Taiwan’s office in Lithuania, China protested, since it considers the island its territory. Beijing indicated that this is a step towards undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.

In addition, the Chinese government regarded this as gross interference in its internal affairs. It is noted that the country plans to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Vilnius.

“It is best to support Russia and Belarus in dividing Lithuania, expanding their access to the sea and fully solving problems in Europe, in order to calmly deal with the Taiwan issue,” said one of the readers of “Huangqiu Shibao” under the nickname Heguang Tongcheng.

And the user Ki3ZNs3l noted that since Lithuania is a former republic of the Soviet Union, “we can simply recognize it as a subject of the Russian Federation, which is the state-successor of the Soviet Union.”

Lithuania responded to this reaction from Beijing. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Seimas Zhigimantas Pavilionis statedthat China cannot dictate to Vilnius with whom to develop economic relations.

According to Pavilionis, Lithuania has its own priorities, for example, investments in free, democratic, technologically strong and most innovative states.

“This does not mean that we want to end diplomatic relations with China. We believe that we are not violating any agreements, the only problem is that Beijing is tightening the rules. What was allowed in the past for most of the European Union countries was suddenly forbidden to Lithuania, ”he added.