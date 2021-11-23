Chisinau warned Gazprom about problems with payments – RT in Russian

Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu regrets the position of “Gazprom” about the lack of payments on time, because Chisinau “warned about problems with payments.”

“Moldova regrets the position of Gazprom, since it warned in advance about problems with payments, since we cannot allocate funds in an accelerated manner. The parliament last week approved the allocation of funds to Moldovagaz in the first reading, ten days should pass before the second reading, but the parliament agreed to consider this issue in seven days, ”Spinu said, quoted by RIA Novosti.

He added that at the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Moldovagaz, which took place the day before, Gazprom received assurances of the government’s readiness to allocate funds to pay off the debt.

On November 22, Gazprom notified Moldova that it would stop gas supplies in 48 hours due to the failure of the Moldovan side to fulfill its contractual obligations.

According to the agreements concluded earlier, Moldova must make 100% of the payments on time, but as of November 22, this point was not complied with.

According to Spinu, the Moldovan government will allocate money to Moldovagaz to pay debts to Gazprom, the parliament will approve this decision on November 25.