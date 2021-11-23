CNN learned about US plans to send weapons to Ukraine because of Russia’s “invasion” – RBK

In October, Western media began to report that Russia was building up its military presence on the border with Ukraine. In particular, The Washington Post wrote about this. American and European officials told the publication that they see “unusual movements of equipment and military on the western flank of Russia.” The newspaper’s material noted that the movement of troops is taking place against the background of the fact that Russia has taken a tougher position in relation to Ukraine, and the conflict in Donbass “is entering a new stage.”

In turn, the Politico newspaper published satellite images. They presumably capture the accumulation of tanks of the Russian armed forces near the city of Yelnya in the Smolensk region, about 250 km from the border with Ukraine. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the movement of Russian military equipment and army units across the country is exclusively a matter of Russia, and the latest publications about their appearance near the Ukrainian border “are not even worth commenting on.”

A few days ago, The New York Times, citing sources, reported that US intelligence had warned European allies that there was “little time left” to prevent Russia from starting hostilities in Ukraine. According to the interlocutors of the publication, Russia has not yet decided what it will do with the troops “which it has gathered at the border of Ukraine.” However, US intelligence officials take the “invasion” threat seriously and do not see it as a bluff, the sources said.

CBS News, citing unnamed US officials, reported that US intelligence officials had warned European allies of a potential Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the likelihood of which increases as the weather gets colder.

A similar version was voiced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov. Asked whether the cold weather would interfere with the Russian invasion operation, Budanov said that “this is not a problem for Ukrainians and Russians.” According to him, the Russian attack will begin with artillery and air strikes, as well as the landing of amphibious assault forces in the region of Odessa and Mariupol. Also, according to the general, a small offensive will be conducted from the territory of Belarus.

Previously, Peskov suggested that Ukraine is now seeking another attempt to start a military solution to its own problem, and the West is “inspiring it to insane actions.” In this regard, he called on NATO to stop “pumping up Ukraine with weapons” and stop provocative activities near the Russian borders. He also called the data that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine, the hysteria that Western countries are stirring up.