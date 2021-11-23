Coach detained due to refusal to put on a mask at Pulkovo: I do not regret, I just defended my rights – Incidents – News of St. Petersburg

Alexander Ilyin Share this Share this

Alexander Ilyin, along with his ward Vitalina Simonova, were going to leave St. Petersburg the day before, where the Russian swimming championship was being held. But an incident happened in Pulkovo. At the front desk they were asked to put on masks. The coach demanded in response to give him a respirator, since a mask, according to him, is not a means of respiratory protection. The officers called a police squad, who, under the screams of Simonova, twisted the 62-year-old coach, after which he was taken to the police station. A meeting was scheduled for 23 November. Ilyin is charged with “Disobeying a lawful order of a police officer” (Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code). The sanction of the article varies from a fine to administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

Ilyin, accompanied by three police officers, arrived at the Moscow District Court at about two in the afternoon. He readily responded to the request of the Fontanka correspondent to tell what happened the day before in Pulkovo. “The competition was over, and we were going to fly home to Novosibirsk,” Ilyin began. – We went to the reception at about 12 o’clock. They gave the passports, put the bags on the tape, and even managed to register one of Vitalina’s bags. I put my bag on the tape, and then they told me: “Put on a mask, without it we will not register you.” I asked to see a document that would confirm the legality of her demand. Because I believe that it was arbitrariness and abuse of power on her part. I warned the girl at the registration desk that she falls under Article 14.8 of the Administrative Code (violation of other consumer rights. – Approx. ed.). I say, “Call the police.” Two employees came. They asked what was the matter. I explained everything to them and asked them to accept an application from me for a citizen that she refuses to serve, exceeds her authority and is engaged in arbitrariness, refusing to register me as a consumer. However, the police officer ignored my request. I also asked him if he would accept my application. He refused and demanded my passport. I asked: on what basis? And he explained to me that there is a decree of the governor. I asked to acquaint me with the resolution, since I am not in the know, I came from Novosibirsk. And then, the decree is not the law. The policeman replied: “Open the Internet and read everything there. Now let’s go through. We will draw up a protocol for you. ” I say: “On what grounds have I been detained? Draw up a protocol of detention. ” To which I heard: “Do you refuse to obey the police officers?” – “No, I do not refuse, I fulfill all the requirements.” Then they took me by the hands and led me very quickly. And I have coxarthrosis of the fourth degree of the hip joint: this means that the joint is falling apart. Five years ago I was prescribed an operation, but there is a long queue for it. I live on injections to relieve pain. I tell the police that I will go myself, because it hurts a lot. They decided that I was resisting them. They knocked me down, wrung my hands, began to strangle me. I started to panic, I began to choke, yelled. Vitalina heard it and filmed it.

– Did you have any connection with Vitalina or someone else? – She was not allowed to see me. I heard that they also sew an article for her. – Yes, “Insulting a representative of the authorities.” – But she just heard that I was yelling, and rushed to protect me. Thank her for that. – You came without a lawyer. Don’t you need it? – And I asked for protection. He asked to postpone the consideration of the case and the drawing up of the minutes in order to find a lawyer. I was refused on all counts. All of my constitutional rights have been violated. They even took my sneakers away and took me to the toilet in only socks. I think this is humiliation. And nobody introduced themselves. I served in the army for 20 years, I know what service is, what honor is. But what is happening now is chaos. I will write statements to the police officers, to the operational duty officer. – Why has it become such a problem for you to put on a mask? – Firstly, I had a coronavirus a year ago. After the illness, I developed severe shortness of breath. Sometimes there is a feeling that there is not enough air, and panic begins. I physically cannot be in a mask. Plus I have chronic arrhythmia and high blood pressure. Secondly, I asked everyone to show me the law according to which they wanted to force me to wear a mask. A regulation is not a law. Okay, I agree: let them draw up a protocol on an administrative violation against me. I will pay, for me it is not a problem.

– You understand that now there is an epidemic and all this is being done for the safety of you personally and those around you. – What security? I had been ill, recently I was vaccinated with “Sputnik”, because otherwise we are not allowed to compete now. – Have you already had conflicts over refusing to wear a mask? – Just recently we were in Kazan at the World Cup stage. The same measures are introduced there. But when they approached me there, I said the same thing: “Show me the legal basis.” There were no questions for me after that. In food, no one can restrict me, or maybe I stood and ate or drank while I was filling out the documents. And they are also obliged to give me personal protective equipment. According to GOST, the simplest personal protective equipment is a respirator. But these rag masks are not personal protective equipment. And I didn’t come up with it. This is written in Mishustin’s decree No. 417 of April 2, 2020. And the governor’s decree, although I was never allowed to read it, should not contradict the prime minister’s decree. The same policemen who detained me at the airport had their masks lowered. And only after my comment did they put them on normally. Although they are on duty and are required by law to wear masks.

– You describe the regulatory documents in great detail. Did you specially prepare for such a situation? – When I served as a lieutenant in the Armed Forces of the USSR, the old majors told us: “The documents need to be studied.” I have remembered this for the rest of my life and always follow this rule. I have all the articles and laws on this topic written on my phone. But, unfortunately, my phone was taken away from me, and I cannot defend myself. – What are the expectations from the court? – I do not know. I have the right to a defense, and I will ask the judge to postpone the hearing so that I can contact a lawyer. And then I will write a statement about the lawlessness that was arranged in relation to me. As planned, Ilyin said at the meeting that he was not given the opportunity to contact a lawyer and witness – European champion Vitalina Simonova. And he petitioned for their involvement. Having considered Ilyin’s petition, the court decided to postpone the hearing until November 25, giving him two days to contact the defense lawyer, who, according to him, is in Moscow. The coach was given his things and released under an obligation to appear.

– Now I plan to meet with Vitalina, – said the coach after the court decision. – She has phone chargers, a bank card and my other things. Let’s go to her hotel. – In the end, you think that you did everything right yesterday? – Everything is correct. I did not break any laws. – Do you regret it? – In no case. I did not offer any resistance. And wearing a mask is a recommendation measure. When I was interrogated yesterday by a woman, a police captain, she asked: “Was it difficult for you to put on a mask? If you put it on, you would be at home already. ” But there is a law. I just defended my rights, honor and dignity. If we have more people like that, life in Russia will become better. Recall that his ward – the winner of the European Swimming Championship Vitalina Simonova – is doing even worse. She faces charges under Article 319 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (insulting a government official). Vitalina Simonova is a Russian swimmer from Orsk. She has three gold medals at the World Swimming Championships in fins, three gold medals at the European Swimming Championships in fins, as well as a bronze medal at the European Swimming Championships in the mixed combined relay 4×100 m.

PS The obligation to wear masks in public places was established in St. Petersburg by the Governor’s Decree No. 121 of March 13, 2020 as amended on November 8… According to paragraph 2-20, citizens are required to use personal protective equipment when visiting public places, including the airport. In this paragraph, the concept of PPE is not disclosed. But in paragraph 2-5.3 it is said that organizations are obliged to “ensure that workers and visitors use personal respiratory protection equipment: respirators, hygienic, including medical, masks (disposable, reusable), masks made of textile materials that provide individual protection of the human respiratory system … According to clarifications of Rospotrebnadzor dated May 20, 2020, “In the presence of a normative legal act adopted in accordance with the established procedure, imposing on individuals the obligation to wear masks in certain places, such a requirement becomes an imperative prescription, implying both its unconditional observance by all those to whom it is addressed, and the possibility of attracting those responsible for its non-observance persons to the appropriate type of responsibility ”. Actions of business entities aimed at non-violent obstruction of access to citizens – consumers without masks, “cannot and should not be considered as actions that infringe (violate) consumer rights.” At the same time, citizens who do not fulfill the requirements for wearing masks when visiting public places in an area where there is a threat of an emergency may be brought to administrative responsibility under Part 1 of Article 20.6.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. According to the decree of the government of the Russian Federation No. 417 of April 2, 2020, in the event of a threat of an emergency or an emergency (a high alert regime has been introduced in St. Petersburg), citizens are prohibited from taking actions that threaten the safety, life, health, sanitary and epidemiological well-being of other persons in the territory where there is a threat of an emergency, or in emergency zone. Respirators and PPE are not mentioned in it. The message of the IC in St. Petersburg: On November 22, 2021, the swimming coach, born in 1958, and the 29-year-old athlete, who were at the Pulkovo airport, intended to fly out of St. Petersburg. In connection with the violation by the man, who refused to put on the mask, the sanitary and epidemiological standards, the airport administration called the police officers. In response to the lawful demands of the police, he disobeyed them, that is, he committed an administrative offense under Art. 19.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation, in connection with which the police officers used physical force against him. The materials on the administrative offense were sent by the internal affairs bodies for consideration to the court. The sportswoman, who was watching the events, out of hooligan motives, expressed in a disdainful attitude towards the performance of official duties by the employees of the internal affairs bodies, deliberately publicly insulted the junior inspector and the inspector of the line department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia at the Pulkovo airport. In relation to her, the investigation department for the Moskovsky district of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in St.Petersburg opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 319 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (insult to a representative of the authorities), a preventive measure was chosen in the form of a recognizance not to leave, an accusation will be brought in the near future. In addition, within the framework of the criminal investigation, a legal assessment of the actions of the police officers will be given. Artem Kuzmin, Fontanka.ru