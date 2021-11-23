Coin litter: what is wrong with the Toncoin cryptocurrency created by Durov’s followers

Last week, the Exmo cryptocurrency exchange, which ranks 75th in the world in terms of trading volume, saw the price of Toncoin tokens grow more than six times. On November 12, Toncoin peaked at $ 5.8 (409 rubles) per coin. By November 22, the token price dropped to $ 3.7 (276 rubles).

Now the capitalization of Toncoin exceeds $ 19.5 billion, and advertising for this cryptocurrency has appeared on the main pages of Yandex.Poisk and VK.

Durov’s followers

Toncoin is the coin that the test Gram turned into: their creator Telegram, Pavel Durov, planned to launch it in 2019, but the Securities and Exchange Commission banned the ICO of his TON blockchain project.

Advertising on Forbes

Since Telegram has released a test version of the TON blockchain, as well as an archive with the code, to the public, several organizations decided to continue the business.

The first is the TON Labs team: its founder, entrepreneur Alexander Filatov, together with partners, planned to create an operating system for the Telegram blockchain and worked closely with the developers of the messenger. When the American regulator stopped Durov’s project, TON Labs teamed up with other developers and, based on the open source TON, launched the Free TON blockchain platform with the TON Crystal token in 2020.

The second is the Chinese TON community, which announced at the end of May 2020 that it would launch the project on its own. The coin was named TonToken and, according to the information aggregator of data on cryptocurrency CoinGecko, costs $ 0.027 as of November 18. The Chinese TON community on Telegram currently has 20,000 subscribers. The publication “Code Durov”, citing sources, writes that now this project is not developing.

The third is the TON Foundation team (until May 2021 – NewTon), which was founded in May 2020 by developers Anatoly Makosov and Kirill Emelianenko. They participated in programming contests held by Telegram, and met thanks to them, wrote The Bell.

At the TON Foundation, Makosov and Emelianenko were joined by “developers who have never worked in Telegram, validators, winners of public TON Blockchain competitions and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world.” According to The Bell, among them there are “many people connected with Telegram” – former employees of VKontakte from the time of Pavel Durov and winners of contests for developers, which were organized by the messenger over the years. However, Telegram is not associated with the development of the TON Foundation, writes The Bell, citing four sources.

Members of the TON Foundation, who call themselves a non-profit community, studied the source code, documentation and architecture of Durov’s blockchain project and “resumed its development,” says ton.org. In August 2021, Telegram transferred its domain ton.org and the repository (repository) on GitHub to Makosov and Emelianenko, it follows from the information on the GitHub website. This happened after the developers wrote an open letter to the company. In it, they stated that they want to support the development of the TON concept and give it a new life.

At the same time, the Toncoin token was registered on the EXMO exchange, the Coindesk edition wrote. Toncoin had a paid listing, but an exchange representative refused to disclose who paid for it. She noted that Makosov was the “contact person” for concluding the listing agreement. The exact cost of listing on the exchange is unknown, but Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin told TechCrunch that it costs $ 10-15 million.

In November 2021, the TON Foundation became one of the first advertisers on Telegram, and later received a blue checkmark – a mark about the official channel from the messenger itself.

A Forbes source in the Telegram administration said that the TON Foundation is an ordinary advertiser with whom Telegram works on standard terms. Telegram allocates verification checkboxes and the names of channels and bots to those with whom there is an advertising contract. “For € 10 million, you can even give a tick with a name,” said a source in the Telegram administration. According to him, although the TON Foundation is the first blockchain project to advertise Telegram, the messenger is now actively discussing advertising contracts with other similar players.

In November, an advertising banner Toncoin appeared on the main page of Yandex.Search. According to Yandex, the minimum cost of an advertising package with a banner on the main page of the site in the desktop version with an audience across Russia starts at 765,000 rubles. A similar banner appeared on the main page of VK. The minimum budget for such a banner is 4 million rubles, as indicated in the company’s advertising catalog. Makosov did not respond to a Forbes request.

How Gram became Toncoin

A Forbes source familiar with the technical details of Toncoin explained that Gram was the cryptocurrency of the TON mainnet, which, due to a lawsuit with the SEC, the messenger never launched. At the same time, even before the trial, the Telegram team launched the TON test network for developers so that they could follow the development of the project and start developing their own on it. Test Gram was released on this network, “which Telegram never sold to anyone – the team issued them for free in a small amount to developers even before the signing of an amicable agreement with the SEC,” said a source familiar with the technical details of Toncoin. According to him, a total of 10-20 million coins were issued and the SEC knew about it. These coins could be exchanged and transferred to each other. After Telegram left the project, test coins could only be obtained through mining, the Forbes source said. He added that investors did not receive the test Gram.

After the trial in the USA, Telegram wrote smart contracts, according to which everyone could openly mine test Gram, transferred the entire remainder of the tokens to these smart contracts and left the project, explained a source familiar with the technical details of Toncoin. “A community of miners came to the test network, who at first gradually, and then more and more massively mined test Gram and thus became the main ones in this network. At some point, the community announced that it was no longer a test network, but a working one, and also renamed the test Gram to Toncoin, ”the source told Forbes. He added that it is not known who exactly now owns a significant part of the test currency, since the developers could have mined it immediately after such an opportunity appeared in July 2020, “and during this time some of them could well have lost their keys and access to wallets.”

At the same time, one test Gram was converted into one Toncoin, it follows from the wallet data of one of the cryptocurrency testers, who should have received 10 coins for his work. He currently has 10 Toncoins on his wallet.

Scam or cryptocurrency

Members of the crypto community drew attention to the promotion of Toncoin. On November 17, blogger and former banking consultant Mikhail Zhukhovitsky wrote on Facebook that out of 5 billion Toncoin coins, 4.9 billion, or 99% of the volume of all coins, is concentrated in the hands of an unknown group of individuals. Such a device contradicts the idea of ​​cryptocurrency decentralization, and “the coin is not backed by anything, except empty promises,” Zhukhovitsky said.

In a conversation with Forbes, Zhukhovitsky said that he asked a clarifying question about the Toncoin source code in the chat of the TON Community Rus community, after which the administrator blocked it. Zhukhovitsky notes that the founders of the project are unknown, and its “face” is several developers. According to him, after the publication of the post, one of the representatives of the Telegram team contacted him (who exactly, he does not say) to “sort out the issue.” Makosov wrote a detailed answer to Zhukhovitsky, which the blogger published in a separate text. Makosov claims that 99% of the coins are not concentrated in the same hands.

Advertising on Forbes

According to Oleg Andreev, blockchain developer of the TON Foundation, there are now 111 accounts in the project, which have more than 10 million tokens on their accounts, and 232 accounts with accounts of more than 1 million tokens. Most of all accounts are inactive, so almost 3.5 billion coins are in accounts for which there were no transactions. The TON Foundation does not know how many users have lost their passwords from wallets, and how many are simply not using them yet. Another 45 million coins are still being mined, Makosov says.

Partner of the block-chain.com fund (specializing in investments in the NFT sector, as well as technological blockchain DEFI projects), director of digital transformation of Rostec, investor Vyacheslav Semenchuk said that his technical specialists analyzed the blockchain project and revealed that a large some of the coins are actually in about 100 wallets of unknown people. How exactly they found out, Semenchuk did not explain. According to him, such a situation may lead to the fact that one day the owners will “merge” most of the coins into the market, the Toncoin rate will fall dramatically and the blockchain project will be closed at this point. “Some people want to drive the coin to a certain level and then withdraw the money,” Semenchuk said. If most of the coins are in the same hands, then due to the lack of liquidity, its value can be overclocked, he says.

“If there is no breakthrough technology or paradigm behind the growth of the token, then most likely it is an artificial pump (raising the value of an asset. – Forbes). I don’t see any new technology behind the TON Foundation, if it really became what it was intended for, namely the internal Telegram token, then there would be a different conversation, ”says the founder of the Garantex cryptocurrency exchange and the financial company Indefieco, a lawyer and a member of the initiative Skolkovo Group on the development of a package of amendments and proposals to the draft law “On digital financial assets” Sergey Mendeleev.

According to him, the TON Foundation network does not solve any problems for the user and does not carry any value: “In this case, where does the project’s cryptocurrency come from?” Mendeleev does not exclude the possibility that in the coming months someone will be able to make money on Toncoin speculations, however, most likely, in the future it will end up with “early investors enriching themselves at the expense of later ones”, as is the case in a classic financial pyramid.

The developers of the Toncoin coin have risks of receiving claims from former investors of the Telegram blockchain platform, Semenchuk continues: they did not receive all their money back. He notes that in fact this project was created with the money of investors who believed Durov, and did not undergo changes in its code.

Advertising on Forbes

Pavel Durov’s team does not hide, but on the contrary, emphasizes the presence of a direct connection between the blocked SEC decision of the TON blockchain project with Toncoin, says Yuri Fedyukin, managing partner of the law firm Enterprise Legal Solutions. According to the lawyer, this is evidenced by the fact that the Durovs transferred the repository on Github, as well as the domain name and trademark, into the hands of the Ton Foundation team.

Pavel and Nikolai Durov did not respond to a Forbes request about whether they were related to Toncoin.