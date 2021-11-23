Court in Yekaterinburg arrested two opponents of QR codes for 12 days – RBK

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



The court of the Leninsky district of Yekaterinburg arrested for 12 days two participants in the action against QR codes on vaccination against coronavirus. This was reported to RBC in court.

“The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg appointed Andrei Podkidyshev and Leonid Privalov 12 days of administrative arrest under Article 19.3 [КоАП] (“Disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer”), ”the press service of the court said.

According to the portal Znak.com, Podkidyshev and Privalov took part in raids of the People’s Control movement on shopping centers on November 18. The protesters, referring to Article 21 of the Constitution, challenged the right of the guards not to let them inside without QR codes. In the shopping center “Granat” the activists entered into a skirmish with the guards, the Russian Guard arrived at the scene.

On November 13, pickets were held in Yekaterinburg against the use of QR codes for access to public places. The Ministry of Public Security of Yekaterinburg agreed to hold the action. On November 12, the government sent to the State Duma bills on the use of QR codes in public places and some types of public transport. Sources involved in the development told RBC about the development of two bills on the eve of their publication.