Crypto exchange Binance plans to attract funding from sovereign wealth funds :: RBC.Crypto

Binance, the largest crypto exchange of its kind in terms of trading volume, is ready to attract investments from sovereign wealth funds and is already negotiating with them. The head of Binance Changpeng Zhao told the British Financial Times about it.

A sovereign wealth fund is a government-owned investment fund that invests in stocks, bonds, precious metals and other financial instruments.

Investment negotiations are underway with several sovereign wealth funds in addition to preparing the US subsidiary of Binance US for a public listing. Binance expects the funds to acquire stakes in the company will improve relationships with governments and regulators.

Zhao revealed last week that Binance US plans to conduct several rounds of fundraising ahead of its IPO. The head of the company designated the amount of funds raised as “several hundred million”.

The American branch of the exchange will conduct an IPO within three years. According to the Wall Street Journal, Binance could be valued at $ 300 billion in the event of an initial public offering on the stock market.

