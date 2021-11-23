Crypto investor buys Shiba Inu tokens for $ 36.8 million :: RBC.Crypto

Unknown person purchased 850 billion “meme” tokens at a price twice lower than the historical maximum, which was set at the end of October

Unknown on November 22, bought 850 billion “meme” Shiba Inu tokens, paying $ 36.8 million. A large transaction was discovered by the WhaleStats service, which tracks the most voluminous transactions on the Ethereum network. On Nov 23, Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.000043 (down 50% from all-time high). At the end of last month, the altcoin set an all-time high above $ 0.000086. In October, the “meme” token has risen in price by more than 1000%.

A major purchase of Shiba Inu was also recorded on November 17th. Then the crypto investor conducted two transactions to buy 171 billion Shiba Inu tokens for about $ 8.3 million.On November 7, an unknown person bought 20 trillion Shiba Inu tokens for about $ 1.15 billion.

On November 22, former CIA officer Edward Snowden expressed concern about the fact that many perceive “meme” digital money as an investment opportunity, which could lead to serious financial losses. Snowden clarified that he respects people who treat Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other similar tokens as a joke.

