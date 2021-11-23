https://ria.ru/20211123/granitsa-1760422968.html

Czech Republic announced its readiness to send military personnel to the Polish-Belarusian border

Czech Republic announced its readiness to send military personnel to the Polish-Belarusian border

PRAGUE, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Prague is ready to send its police and military to help Warsaw resolve the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis said following the summit of the heads of government of the Visegrad Four countries in Budapest. The prime minister stressed that it will be possible to send servicemen to Poland only after the approval of this decision by both chambers of the Czech parliament. The President of the Republic Milos Zeman also supported the initiative. In a letter to his Polish colleague Andrzej Duda, he recalled that the border between Poland and Belarus is also the border of the European Union and NATO. In turn, the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, thanked his colleagues for the “fantastic and unparalleled” level of solidarity. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled that 50 Czech police officers stationed on the Hungarian-Serbian border since October 17 helped prevent more than four thousand attempts to cross it illegally. The crisis on the border In summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe increased. Recently, the situation has worsened: several thousand illegal immigrants have gathered at the barriers, clashes with the Polish security officials have begun. The West blames Minsk for what is happening, but they reject all accusations there. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko explained that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions, there is “no money, no strength.”

2021

news

ru-RU

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759687086_239-0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_241e724d40fdf0411352a26c163febd1.jpg

