https://ria.ru/20211122/armeniya-1760239925.html

Death of a soldier on the border with Azerbaijan announced in Armenia

The Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Monday the death of a soldier at the border as a result of shelling from Azerbaijan. RIA Novosti, 22.11.2021

2021-11-22T19: 50

2021-11-22T19: 50

2021-11-22T20: 04

YEREVAN, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that a soldier was killed at the border as a result of shelling from Azerbaijan. “On November 22, at about 18.10 (17.10 Moscow time), units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired on Armenian positions stationed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with small arms of various calibers, in particular near In the village of Norabak, Gegharkunik region. As a result of the shelling, a conscript soldier, Private Suren Safaryan, born in 2002, was fatally wounded by the shelling.

