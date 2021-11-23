Death toll from major bus accident in Bulgaria rises to 46

Cornelius Chandler
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in a major bus accident that caught fire on a motorway in Bulgaria has risen to 46, according to the republic’s Interior Ministry, after reporting 45 casualties, including 12 children. “According to preliminary data, a bus registered in the Republic of North Macedonia crashed on the 31st kilometer of the Struma highway. As a result of the accident, 46 people died.” Moscow time) near the village of Bosnek in the Pernik region in the west of the country. It is not known exactly how many people were in the cabin, according to media reports – 52 or 53. The BTA agency reports that people were traveling from Turkey to North Macedonia, this is partially confirmed by the Turkish NTV. According to the NOVA TV channel, all the dead are citizens of North Macedonia. Prime Minister of this country Zoran Zayev said that he would soon arrive at the place of emergency, where police officers, firefighters and doctors are now. All survivors were taken to hospital, their condition is stable. The Bulgarian authorities are considering three reasons for the incident: a sleeping driver, a wet road or a technical malfunction. Also, according to one version, the fire could have started even before the accident.

07:53 23.11.2021 (updated: 08:33 23.11.2021)

