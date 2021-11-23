Deficit, rise in prices and queues – the car market of the Far Eastern Federal District is overheated

Participants in the Far East car market predict a further rise in car prices. Photo: Alexander Khitrov, IA PrimaMedia

Analysts of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) recorded a fall in car sales in Russia in the fall of 2021. However, the decline was caused not by a drop in purchasing power, but by a shortage of supply. Affected by the crisis in the supply of electronic components, which affected automakers and led to underproduction of cars around the world. IA PrimaMedia examined how the situation affected the Far East market.

The downturn in manufacturing and the energy crisis in China has caused disruptions in semiconductor supply chains around the world. As a result, since June of this year, automakers have been stopping conveyors due to difficulties with the supply of components. In Russia today the deficit is most pronounced for the brands Kia, Skoda, Volkswagen and Hyundai. According to the most positive forecasts, the outages will last at least until mid-2022, and in addition to the new car market, the spare parts market may also suffer.

The situation in the Far East does not differ from the all-Russian one: dealers note an acute shortage of cars, and those wishing to buy a car line up in line.

There is a shortage of cars, their shipment to the dealer is very unpredictable. And this problem applies to all dealers in the Far East – the factories are faced with the problem of the lack of various components. Dealers work on pre-order, and customers are waiting for deliveries “, – said Anastasia Antsupova, a marketer of Vostok – UAZ LLC.

Prices are going up

In the current situation, delivery times for new cars are unstable, as are prices.

“It is unclear exactly when the machine will be produced and what its final cost will be. Plants are waiting for missing components, and the pricing policy is tied not so much to the dollar or euro (although the exchange rate also affects), but to jumping prices for scarce components. the market is very unstable “, – emphasizes the director of Sumotori-Auto Mikhail Bachkovsky…

This is confirmed by the director of sales and marketing of the Summit Motors group of companies. Sergey Moiseev: “The price of cars cannot be fixed, in the current situation for some models the cost of cars has increased by 10% over the past year. It is difficult to predict what will happen next, but we are inclined to assume that prices will not fall. Accordingly, changes in the cost of the new car market will immediately pull up and the secondary market. ”

Prices for new cars are really skyrocketing. Analysts of “Autostat” noted that the prices have rewritten the vast majority of brands on the Russian market. The secondary market does not lag behind dealers. Compared to August, the average price of a passenger car on the secondary market increased by 9% – from 800,000 to 873,000 rubles.

Alexander Blokhin, the head of Safecar Kamchatka notes that the rise in prices provokes not only a severe shortage of cars, but also the desire of dealers to artificially accelerate the already heated price and get rid of even unpopular models – potential car owners are ready to take what is available.

Car dealers are trying to make money on the small volume of cars that manufacturers supply them. Someone simply sells at an inflated price, while someone installs “special stages”, imposes loans or insurance. Everyone gets a different “cheat”, depending on the brand and model. Dealers often did this even before the deficit, and even today it is fantastic to find a car at the recommended factory price, “the speaker explains.

From left to right

Against the background of a shortage of new cars, it would be quite logical for the Far East to turn to Japanese auctions. However, the companies that are engaged in the importation of cars also note a decline in sales.

“The situation with the delay of goods in the ports of the Far Eastern regions has largely affected. refuse to buy, postponing the acquisition until a more stable situation, “- said Alexander Blokhin.

As for the peri-orientation to the left hand drive, dealers have no illusions in this matter. “In my opinion, the Far East in this regard is generally difficult to win – here whole generations have to change in order to put everyone behind the left hand drive. As a new dealership. Therefore, people go for new ones. However, the number of car owners, whose budget is more limited, is still large. And although dealers offer various credit products, not everyone wants to bind themselves with financial burdens, “Mikhail Bachkovsky is sure.

Fewer brands – more dealers

The decline in the number of new cars, the decline in sales and the rise in prices are not the only trends in the Russian car market. According to Avtostat’s estimates, over the past seven years, the range of models has decreased by almost a third and now has about 300 items. The departure of serious players from the market is also noted – the Honda company will stop delivering cars to Russia in 2022. The Japanese automaker attributes this to “optimization” and “low sales”.

Reference: Redistribution of models is also noted in the Russian car market. The share of the largest segment – European brands – in January-September 2021 decreased from 30.1% to 29.7%. In addition to European, the share of Japanese brands also decreased (from 17.8% to 15.2%), as well as American ones (from 1.1% to 0.3%). How did the lost percentage points redistribute? Autostat noted that during this period the share of Chinese brands increased significantly (from 3.6% to 6.5%). In addition, Korean (from 24.8% to 25.1%) and Russian brands (from 22.6 to 23.2%) increased their presence on the market.

Despite the Russian downward trends, market participants in the Far East note that the number of dealers in the macroregion has been growing over the past few years. In 2021 alone, dealerships of Chinese brands opened in several cities of the Far Eastern Federal District at once – in Vladivostok, Khabarovsk and Ulan-Ude. The expansion of Japanese brands continues – Toyota is looking for access to the Yakutia market. According to experts’ forecasts, the growth of new players in the Far East market will continue due to the effect of a low dealer base and the position of the region with the largest old fleet of foreign cars in Russia.