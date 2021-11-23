Deflation of Ethereum after full transition to ETH 2.0

Why is Ethereum deflation inevitable despite unlimited supply? It’s all about the new algorithm and the future rejection of mining.

“Deflation Ethereum will make cryptocurrency more valuable than Bitcoin ”- similar headlines can be seen in various media. But how is this possible with unlimited emission? It’s all about the London hard fork. The algorithm should become the next stage in the evolution of the network and cause a shortage of Ether.

The creator of ETH, Vitalik Buterin, said that in 2022 the project will completely abandon mining. After the transition to PoS, transactions will be confirmed with proof of stake. In particular, the owners will block their coins and receive a reward.

Evolution of Ether

There are now 118 million Ethereum coins in circulation. Although the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization has no restrictions, the emission is kept within strict limits.

The London hard fork was launched in August this year. He brought the network transfer closer to the PoS algorithm. Once the transition is complete, the ETH supply will decline by 2% every year. It is this goal that the developers strive to achieve in the first place.

When owners block coins by staking, they will receive a reward for confirming transactions. While some of the coins will be burned, the rest will go to the user’s balance. In addition, the mechanism increases the size of the next block. This will eliminate network congestion and make transactions even faster.

Such measures were taken to put deflationary pressure on Ethereum. So far, everything is going well. During the last reporting period, miners mined about 1 million coins. But at the same time, 630 thousand ETH was burned, which reduced the supply by 57%. After enabling the new algorithm, the cryptocurrency should go into outright deflation, constantly reducing the supply.

How Ethereum’s Coming Deflation Will Affect The Cryptocurrency Market

After the news about the introduction of London, the price of Ether increased by 33%. The development team is delivering on their promises and user confidence is growing.

Also, this method of confirming transactions is environmentally friendly, unlike “dirty” mining. The “green” trend will remain relevant for a long time.

PoS instead of PoW: emission no longer grows due to mining

ETH transactions are currently being processed by miners. Users provide computing power to verify and process payments. But soon this method (PoW) will be replaced by proof of stake (PoS).

It works like this: the user stakes coins to protect the network and receives a reward. With each new block, the share of combustion will increase. Ultimately, this will lead to the fact that the volume of destruction will be consistently higher than emissions.

Main reason for moving to ETH 2.0

Transfers in Ethereum cost users a pretty penny. One transaction takes about 0.013 ETH ($ 54.64). The values ​​are almost cosmic compared to June-July this year, when the translation cost $ 0.4-0.7.

The prohibitive cost of transactions comes with a huge load on the network. Recently, the field of decentralized finance has been developing rapidly. Most of the popular platforms operate on the Ethereum blockchain, for example, Uniswap. Now a transaction on this service is 3-5 times more expensive than a regular transfer.

The inability of the network to cope with such a load must be resolved after a full transition to ETH 2.0. However, according to Vitalik Buterin’s statements, the process is fraught with much greater difficulties than anticipated.

Local victories of the new algorithm: Ethereum deflation is close

On October 26, observers recorded that more air was burned than mined. In an hour, mining brought 562.7500 ETH, and destroyed 697.0828. The issue lost 134.3328 coins.

At the moment it looks like a kind of record. However, in the foreseeable future, this will become commonplace. And this is undoubtedly good news for asset holders. Limited supply always benefits cost. In particular, gold, jewelry and works of art are prime examples of this.

When the full transition is over

The implementation of the ETH 2.0 algorithm will be completed no earlier than 2022. It will most likely take at least 10 months. But already now, owners can block coins. However, they can be returned along with the reward only after switching to PoS.

Miners bet on Ethereum update delay

ETH mining farm manufacturers like Bitmain are hoping Ethereum deflation will be delayed. They continue to build specialized mining machines despite Buterin’s plans. Recently, the company’s management announced that a new model of equipment will be released at the end of the year.

Large companies mining BTC have increased their investments in mining ETH. Public organizations Hut 8 and Hive have also begun to ramp up Ethereum’s transaction processing capacity.

Such attachments may seem strange given the news of the termination of the usual processing of transactions. According to experts, this is due to the fact that delays in the development of crypto projects are commonplace.

Marc D’Aria, director of Bitpro and specialist in the creation of mining farms, said in this regard: “4 years ago we already said that mining would end, but it continues to this day.” Many analysts supported him, because “everything takes longer than planned.”

Destruction of $ 2.4 billion tokens

Now the burning rate is 5 ETH every minute ($ 19.5 thousand). The process started on August 5 this year. At the moment, the total value of the destroyed coins is about 2.4 billion tokens. As a result, the total emission decreased by 619,200 ETH. Most of the tokens were destroyed as a result of:

deals on the Opensea NFT marketplace;

transfers in the Ethereum network;

Tether stablecoin transactions;

transactions on the Uniswap decentralized exchange.

What will happen to the exchange rate after deflation?

The full implementation of the ETH 2.0 algorithm is still a long way off. In particular, large companies generally do not believe that this will happen in the foreseeable future. But the likelihood of a successful transition is nevertheless high.

When destruction begins to prevail over coin generation, a scarcity will be created. Experts predict an increase in the rate to $ 10-15 thousand over the next year. This trend will continue until the ETH threshold of $ 100,000, with a BTC cost of $ 175,000. Thus, Ethereum has every chance of becoming the number one cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization.

Output

Holders are advised not to get rid of coins and continue to increase the volume on their balance sheets. There are two options: additional attachments and staking.

Potential investors need to open an order to buy ETH as soon as possible before the train leaves. Experts agree that the Proof-of-Stake algorithm promises a high asset price and future prospects.

