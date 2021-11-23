Deputies introduced a bill to reduce the maximum microloan rate

The maximum daily rate on a consumer loan can be reduced from the current 1% to 0.8%, and the maximum value of the total cost of the loan (CCC) – not to exceed 292% per annum instead of the current 365%. The corresponding amendments to the law “On consumer credit” were made by the deputies of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market and several senators. The interest rate cap applies mainly to the short-term microloans market. Legislators also propose to limit the maximum amount of overpayment on interest, forfeit, fines and payments for additional services for loans up to a year from 1.5 loan size to 1.3.
The proposal to limit the maximum amount of overpayment should be earned from July 1, 2022, indicated in the document, and the new threshold values for the rate – 90 days after the publication of the adopted law.
Last week, November 18, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin proposed to limit the profitability of microfinance organizations that “practically ruin people.” He was supported by the chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina. “The time has come, perhaps, to lower the maximum rate for microfinance organizations. It’s time to do this and protect the living wage, ”she said.
The limit on the interest rate on loans and borrowings was introduced in January 2018. At first, the limit was 2% per day, then 1.5%, and from July 2019 – no more than 1% per day, or 365% per annum. Such high rates apply for microloans issued by MFOs: up to 30 days (“to payday”) and medium-term loans from 30 to 365 days.
But in 2021, MFOs adjusted to regulatory restrictions, MPs note in an explanatory note to the bill: rates have decreased, and product lines have become more diversified – companies began to offer longer loans in the segment of medium-term loans from 30 to 365 days. By the end of 2020, the real disposable income of the population decreased by 3.5%, and the rate limitation will allow borrowers to save 5 billion rubles on payments, the authors of the bill indicated.
On average, about 35 million agreements are concluded annually at a rate in the range of 0.8-1% per day (292-365% per year), it follows from the explanatory note: this is 75% of the total number of microloan agreements. Products in this range of rates are provided by about 500 MFOs (40% of the total number of organizations) with a portfolio of 140 billion rubles. (45% of the portfolio as a whole for the market). But the analysis of business models of MFOs allows us to conclude that some of the companies have reserves to continue their activities in the face of a decrease in the interest rate, the deputies note.
According to the latest data from the Central Bank, the average market value of the PSK (includes all costs of the borrower for servicing the loan, including commissions or insurance costs) for MFOs, calculated by the Central Bank for the III quarter, for loans up to 30 days in the amount of up to 30,000 rubles. is 353%, and for amounts over 30,000 – 126%. For a period from 31 to 60 days, the CPM is 323% and 76%, respectively, from 61 to 181 days – 318% and 290%. For microloans for a period of more than a year, the CPL is in the range from 33 to 45%. Microloans secured by the borrower’s property – 65%.
Market participants interviewed by Vedomosti earlier said that lowering the marginal rate would lead to a loss of business profitability, companies leaving the market and an increase in the share of shadow lending.
Given the current credit risks for short-term loans, profitability at 1% per day was at the lower border of the ratio of risks and returns, says Elman Mehdiyev, chairman of the board of SRO Mir. It is for this reason that companies that have specialized in such products have been developing longer-term consumer loans in the past two years. Most IFCs and large MCCs issue loans at a rate below 1%, but most often these are “marketing loans”, the purpose of which is not to make a profit, but to attract new borrowers, to increase the loyalty of verified ones, Mehdiyev said. The adoption of the bill in the medium term will lead to a significant tightening of requirements for borrowers and a decrease in issuances in the segment of short-term loans.
Up to 30% of companies can leave the legal market, Irina Khoroshko, General Director of IDF Eurasia in Russia, estimates the consequences. In her opinion, as a result of toughening requirements, access to credit may lose several million people.
If these measures have a positive effect on the solvency of borrowers, then they should be supported, said Roman Makarov, General Director of IFC Zaimer. But, he added, there is a possibility of an increase in the shadow segment.
In the second quarter of 2021, the MFO market returned to its previous dynamics, the Central Bank noted: the portfolio grew by 7% in the quarter (to 286 billion rubles), which corresponds to the average quarterly growth rate in 2019. In the first half of the year, 15,200 complaints were received by MFOs – 23.3% more than a year ago, the regulator noted. The share of the category of complaints about “imposing additional paid services upon concluding a loan agreement” increased by 16.8% versus 4.7% in the same period last year.
Net profit of MFOs in the first half of the year increased 2.1 times compared to the same period last year – the companies earned 13.2 billion rubles. Return on equity (ROE) returned to pre-pandemic levels: for the industry as a whole, the indicator was 17.2%, and the median ROE was 3.7%, which exceeds the levels of the same period last year (13.8 and 2.1%, respectively).