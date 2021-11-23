Deputies introduced a bill to reduce the maximum microloan rate

Given the current credit risks for short-term loans, profitability at 1% per day was at the lower border of the ratio of risks and returns, says Elman Mehdiyev, chairman of the board of SRO Mir. It is for this reason that companies that have specialized in such products have been developing longer-term consumer loans in the past two years. Most IFCs and large MCCs issue loans at a rate below 1%, but most often these are “marketing loans”, the purpose of which is not to make a profit, but to attract new borrowers, to increase the loyalty of verified ones, Mehdiyev said. The adoption of the bill in the medium term will lead to a significant tightening of requirements for borrowers and a decrease in issuances in the segment of short-term loans.