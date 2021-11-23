DiCaprio will play the American cultist preacher Jim Jones

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is slated to star and produce MGM’s Jim Jones. Negotiations on filming details are in the final stages, reports Deadline.

The film will be written by Scott Rosenberg, who has worked on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Venom, and will also executive produce the film. According to Deadline, Rosenberg received seven figures from MGM for the script.

Jim Jones is a Protestant preacher who founded the totalitarian People’s Temple sect in Indianapolis in 1955. The movement, which was actively criticized in the United States, preached “apostolic socialism” and racial equality, all people could be its members, regardless of skin color. Jones claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus, Buddha and Lenin.

In 1974, the members of the “Temple of the Nations” rented a plot in the jungle of Guyana and founded the settlement of Johnstown there, where by the end of the 70s more than 900 people began to live. People who later managed to escape from Johnstown talked about the torture, punishment and “rehearsals” of suicide that Jones, drug addiction preacher and his entourage arranged.

On the eve of the suicide of members of the community, which was recognized as the most widespread in the 20th century, Congressman Leo Ryan arrived in the settlement. Then it turned out that many of the participants wanted to leave Johnstown, and Ryan called a plane to pick everyone up. During the landing, one of the cultists, on the orders of Jones, started shooting, as a result of which the congressman and the journalists accompanying him on the trip were killed. After that, Jim Jones decided to commit a “revolutionary act of suicide.” On November 18, 1978, 918 people died, including 304 children.