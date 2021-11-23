Dogeсoin bypasses Bitcoin and Ethereum in search queries in the USA

Dogecoin has proven to be the most searched-for cryptocurrency in 23 US states, according to a study by The Advisor Coach. Bitcoin and Ethereum are on the second (10 states) and third (eight) lines, writes Business Insider.

Analysts explained DOGE’s leadership by Elon Musk’s attention to the asset. In May, Tesla’s CEO invited users to vote on the option to accept payments in Dogecoin. Prior to this, the billionaire announced that in 2022 SpaceX will launch the Doge-1 satellite to the moon. According to him, the mission is fully paid for with a meme cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, the decline in Dogecoin quotes from ATH exceeded 70%. Since the beginning of the year, the asset has risen in price by 20,170%, according to CoinGecko.

In fourth place in The Advisor Coach ranking was the Dogecoin clone – Shiba Inu. It has outpaced other cryptocurrencies in states such as New York, Texas, California, Washington, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Data: The Advisor Coach.

Recall, on November 16, an unknown user purchased Shiba Inu for about $ 8.3 million.

ForkLog previously reported that one of the early investors, Shiba Inu, who invested $ 8,000 in the asset in August 2020, has already become a multibillionaire.

Subscribe to ForkLog news in Twitter!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER