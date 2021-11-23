Dollar suits Powell | Investing.com

Financial markets saluted the appointment of Jerome Powell as the Fed chairman for a second term with the strengthening of the US dollar, higher yields on Treasuries and shares of the energy, financial and industrial sectors, while the tech giants, on the contrary, fell into a wave of sell-offs. Under the new-old head of the Federal Reserve, monetary policy should be normalized, which means there is no need to hold securities with inflated multipliers.

Powell’s re-election seemed more likely, but investors had to hedge the risks associated with Lael Brainard’s victory. It was believed that it would focus on achieving full employment, preferring to turn a blind eye to high inflation. A “pigeon” approach that could result in a weakening of the greenback. At least in the short term. Victoria Powell not only raised Treasury yields, but also increased the likelihood of a federal funds rate hike in June to 96%, as well as the chances of three acts of monetary restriction in 2022.

Dynamics of the probability of a change in the FRS rate

Dynamics of the probability of a change in the FRS rate

Source: Bloomberg.

Markets have gotten rid of the additional risk and are returning to the question of whether the US economy will be able to withstand higher borrowing costs? Fed officials seem confident they can. Richard Clarida and Christopher Waller were joined by Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic on the question of a faster roll-off of QE. When asked about getting rid of the asset purchase program by the end of the first quarter, he replied that this period would be convenient.

The rapid strengthening of the greenback against major world currencies was also possible because for three weeks in a row until November 16, hedge funds were actively selling it on fears of the Fed maintaining a peaceful policy. The reappointment of Jerome Powell as chairman of the central bank forced speculators to abandon these rates.

Dynamics of speculative positions in the US dollar

Dynamics of speculative positions in the US dollar

Source: Bloomberg.

Investors are so caught up in the idea of ​​winding down the US QE by the end of the first quarter and three federal funds rate hikes in 2022 that they don’t hear voices from the Old World at all. And they begin to acquire a “hawkish” hue. In particular, the head of the Bank of France, François Villarua de Gallo, noted that the ECB is determined to complete the PEPP and may not need to expand the APP. The Bundesbank warned that inflation in Germany could jump above 6% in November.

Markets, like people, only hear what they want to hear. The desire to jump on the last carriage of the EURUSD train leaving south is so great that all the positive from Europe is simply ignored. This may turn out to be a mistake. As if after the release of data on European business activity and US inflation, the sale of the US dollar did not go on the facts. Although the most likely reason for the implementation of such a strategy will be the publication of the minutes of the last FOMC meeting. In my opinion, near 1.12-1.122, the main currency pair can find the ground under its feet, so I would refrain from aggressive sales for now.

Dmitry Demidenko for LiteForex