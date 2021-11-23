Drivers are taken into drug trafficking – Kommersant newspaper No. 212 (7174) of 11/23/2021

The Ministry of Health, Kommersant found out, has prepared a draft of a new procedure for obtaining a driver’s medical certificate. It speaks for the first time about mandatory laboratory tests for “at-risk groups, which include drivers or driver candidates with clinical signs of substance abuse disorders.” The study will be prescribed by drug therapists who have noticed traces of injections, as well as increased sweating, excessively low pulse rate, drowsiness or agitation, hand tremors, “emotional instability” and other clinical signs of drug addiction.

The Ministry of Health prepared new rules for medical examination (obtaining a driver’s medical certificate) back in 2019. The plan was to test candidate drivers for chronic alcoholism using expensive CDT tests. After criticism of Vladimir Putin (in a number of regions, the changes could provoke an increase in prices for certificates of up to 5 thousand rubles), the draft was sent for revision, since then several versions of it have been submitted for discussion, of which the mention of the CDT study disappeared, and the entry period was postponed several times (last date – March 1, 2022).

The next version, the press service of the Ministry of Health told Kommersant, provides for a “clarification” of the procedure in terms of “laboratory tests that are proposed to be carried out in relation to risk groups, which include drivers or candidate drivers with clinical signs of drug addiction, as well as drivers in if the certificate is returned to them after the expiration of the period of deprivation of rights. “

Kommersant got acquainted with the text.

In addition to the already announced exclusion of CDT tests, the procedure for examining urine for the content of drugs in it is changed by the decision of the narcologist.

The current procedure consists of two stages: a preliminary chemical and toxicological study (rapid tests to determine the presence in the body of opiates, cannabinoids, cocaine, barbiturate, etc.) and a laboratory study, which is carried out in case of a positive express test.

The Ministry of Health proposes to send a number of drivers for laboratory analysis, regardless of the result of the express test. The decision will be made by a narcologist based on the clinical picture. At the same time, three signs of drug use should be identified simultaneously, including “inadequacy of behavior, including those accompanied by a violation of social norms”, “acceleration or deceleration of the pace of thinking”, “emotional instability”, lethargy, drowsiness or agitation, pallor, dry skin , rapid or slow breathing, tachycardia or bradycardia (an abnormally low or high heart rate), pupillary constriction or dilation, hand tremors, and signs of “intravenous drug use,” including injection marks.

The traffic police and the Ministry of Health have been trying to revise the control system for drug addicts for several years. The general level of drunkenness while driving in Russia is decreasing, but the number of drug-intoxicated motorists detected during the year remains stable at the level of 21-22 thousand (in the six months of 2021, about 10 thousand of them were identified). 6% of “drunk” road accidents occur due to the fault of drug-intoxicated drivers.

Injection marks can indeed be an alarming sign, said Mikhail Zobin, director of the Center for Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment, but there are almost no “drug users” left today, “and they don’t go for a driver’s license, this is a completely different social stratum.” “An experienced drug user knows very well how long traces of which drugs are found in the urine,” says the expert. “If he comes in two or three days after the last use of a prohibited substance, you will get a negative result.” Due to the constant updating of “designer” drugs on the illegal market, laboratory diagnostic methods often turn out to be “leaky” and give false negative results, he adds, while 10-20% of preliminary research methods give false positive results. The list of “clinical signs” offered as a basis for referral to chemical and toxicological research looks, says Mr. Zobin, “extremely subjective”: “If I refuse to comply with absurd requirements, is this inappropriate behavior or emotional instability? Why is hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) also a suspicious symptom? “

Based on the proposed list, virtually any person can be sent for laboratory urine testing, adds narcologist Alexander Kovtun.

“It will be difficult for doctors to work with the document,” he suggests. “If nothing has been identified, but there is only a clinical picture, what will the laboratory have to confirm? What will the doctor have to write in the direction: the possible presence of all possible narcotic substances? “

A medical certificate can be purchased without going through any research at all, says the coordinator of the Blue Buckets movement Pyotr Shkumatov. In October, a Kommersant correspondent, changing his driver’s license, was faced with offers from firms ready in Moscow for 3-4 thousand rubles. deliver the certificate to your home.

Ivan Buranov