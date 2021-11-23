Dwayne Johnson wanted to be the new Bond

Dwayne Johnson | A source: Legion-Media.ru

Hollywood actor Dwayne Scala Johnson is ready to replace British actor Daniel Craig as James Bond. Reported by the Daily Mail.

The Briton finally decided to “leave the post of agent 007” after another Bond film “No Time to Die”.

The Hollywood action star, on the other hand, wants to become Bond. Thus, Skala believes, he will continue the family tradition. His grandfather, Peter Maivia, was a professional wrestler from Samoa, and once appeared in a supporting role in the Bond film You Only Live Twice opposite Sean Connery.

It is noted that before that, the role of Bond only twice went to actors of non-British origin. We are talking about the Australian George Lazenby and the Irishman Pierce Brosnan.

We will remind, earlier named the name of the most probable contender for the role of Bond. It was Tom Hardy. Later, starring in the new Bond film No Time to Die, actress Naomi Harris explained in a new interview why she considers Hardy an excellent candidate for the role of the new super spy James Bond after Daniel Craig left the franchise.