https://ria.ru/20211123/migranty-1760417030.html

EC proposed to fight against the use of migrants for political purposes

EC proposed to fight against the use of migrants for political purposes – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

EC proposed to fight against the use of migrants for political purposes

The European Commission proposes to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes, according to the … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T19: 45

2021-11-23T19: 45

2021-11-23T19: 45

in the world

Europe

Belarus

Poland

European Union

European Commission

migrants

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155184/69/1551846970_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_af8f04b6d3025b0743c02695b9cb8e46.jpg

BRUSSELS, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission proposes to create a legal framework in the EU to counter the use of migrants for political purposes, according to a press release released on Tuesday following a meeting of the European Commission. to prevent and restrict the activities of transport operators involved in or contributing to the smuggling of migrants, “the document says. The European Commission emphasizes that it is necessary” to ensure that the EU has appropriate instruments to combat the instrumentalization of people for political purposes. ” The EU to take targeted measures against transport operators of any type of transport (land, air, sea, water) that are involved in the illegal transport of people in the EU, “the document states. Remove restrictions on activities, suspension of licenses, suspension of permits for refueling, maintenance, stops, transit and overflight of the EU. It is also reported that specific measures will be “proportionate” and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

https://ria.ru/20211123/evrokomissiya-1760398787.html

https://ria.ru/20211123/migranty-1760352264.html

Europe

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155184/69/1551846970_173-0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6279d429e13692a1f08a35a5254b2452.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Europe, Belarus, Poland, the European Union, the European Commission, migrants, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus