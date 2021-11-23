https://ria.ru/20211123/migranty-1760405284.html

EC will allocate 3.5 million euros for the repatriation of migrants from Belarus

The EC will allocate 3.5 million euros for the repatriation of migrants from Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

EC will allocate 3.5 million euros for the repatriation of migrants from Belarus

The European Commission will provide up to 3.5 million euros for the return of illegal migrants from Belarus to their homeland, said on Tuesday the head of the European Commission Ursula von … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T18: 31

2021-11-23T18: 31

2021-11-23T18: 32

in the world

Strasbourg

Belarus

European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen

European Parliament

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/12/1732751267_0:179:3004:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_495b564b162c5eb8b754ad80173a4a66.jpg

BRUSSELS, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission will provide up to 3.5 million euros for the return of illegal migrants from Belarus to their homeland, said on Tuesday the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, speaking to the MEPs at the plenary session in Strasbourg. “We will allocate up to 3.5 million euros in support for voluntary returns from Belarus, “she said.” The Commission will also provide up to 3.5 million euros to support the voluntary return of migrants from Belarus to their countries of origin, “a press release released on Tuesday following a meeting of the European Commission board says.

Strasbourg

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/12/1732751267_138-0:2867:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_802e48ddefc31a16bde762460612b4fe.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, strasbourg, Belarus, European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus