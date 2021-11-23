https://ria.ru/20211123/migranty-1760405284.html
EC will allocate 3.5 million euros for the repatriation of migrants from Belarus
BRUSSELS, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Commission will provide up to 3.5 million euros for the return of illegal migrants from Belarus to their homeland, said on Tuesday the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, speaking to the MEPs at the plenary session in Strasbourg. “We will allocate up to 3.5 million euros in support for voluntary returns from Belarus, “she said.” The Commission will also provide up to 3.5 million euros to support the voluntary return of migrants from Belarus to their countries of origin, “a press release released on Tuesday following a meeting of the European Commission board says.
