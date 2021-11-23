Edward Snowden disapproves of Dogecoin and Shiba-Inu | Blockchain24

The former CIA subcontractor explained why he doesn’t like all kinds of dog money after he tweeted it as “centralized junk coins.”

Famed informant Edward Snowden clarified his stance on the canine coin mania in a series of recent tweets.

The 38-year-old cybersecurity expert claims to look at cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with disgust due to his poor sense of humor.

He is also concerned about the fact that many buyers may purchase dog money with a legitimate investment, which would harm them financially.

However, a former NSA contractor who reported on massive surveillance programs by the US government praised the Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus, stating that he is a “positive voice” in the cryptocurrency community.

“Leave the breeder of cute dogs alone. I’ve never been a fan of any kind of dog money because a) I’m a grouch with no sense of humor and b) I think a lot of inexperienced people will take it as a serious investment and get hurt, but Billy Imo has always tried very hard to be a positive voice in the community. “- wrote Snowden.

He went on to mention that he respects people who treat dog coins as a frivolous joke instead of trying to portray them as something serious.

Snowden warned his five million Twitter followers not to spend their hard-earned money on Shiba-Inu, annoying fans of the hottest meme coin of the year. Notably, after Snowden’s tweet, SHIB fell about 35%.

“Centralized trash coins”

Without naming names, Snowden has also put in venture capitalists who “speak negatively about Bitcoin,” while promoting “centralized junk coins” in which these venture capitalists, he believes, have a huge stake.

“There is a group of wealthy venture capitalists who pretend to be doing you a favor by ‘warning’ against bitcoins (or whatever) while advertising centralized junk coins in which they accidentally own a huge stake. Try not to be that guy. If you’re that kind of guy, don’t do that, ”wrote Snowden.

He also mentioned that the servers he used to leak highly classified information to reporters were paid for with the largest cryptocurrency.

However, the former CIA subcontractor emphasized that he was not and will not be a Bitcoin maximalist.

When Snowden announced his support for Zcash (ZEC), an anonymity-focused cryptocurrency that recently switched to proof of stake, he stressed that the coin solved Bitcoin’s “huge” privacy problem.