Elon Musk “forced” Binance to reveal details of the failure with old Dogecoin transactions

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it is addressing the issue of withdrawing funds from clients affected by a failure with old Dogecoin (DOGE) transactions, but it will take another week or so. The company issued a statement when Elon Musk drew attention to the incident.

(Thread) An update on the issue we’re having with $ DOGE withdrawals: The root cause is a technical issue during the recent upgrade process that caused old transactions to be resent to 1,674 users. – Binance (@binance) November 23, 2021

On November 10, as a result of a software update failure, Binance re-conducted an unknown number of user DOGE transactions from several years ago. After the funds went from the exchange’s cold wallet to third-party accounts, the site demanded the senders of the original transactions to compensate for the damage at the current rate and blocked their balances.

Elon Musk drew attention to the incident. On November 23, the entrepreneur addressed the head of Binance:

“Hey Changpeng Zhao, what’s going on with the DOGE holders? Looks suspicious, ”Musk wrote.

Hey @cz_binance, what’s going on with your Doge customers? Sounds shady. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2021

In response to Musk’s post, the company publicly disclosed details of the incident.

According to Binance, the reason is the technical setup of the DOGE wallet. It will take platform staff “a week or so” to fix the problem. Dogecoin developers help her. The incident affected 1,674 clients.

“It’s a long and difficult process, but the team is working tirelessly. We understand that users who receive old transactions and users who cannot withdraw DOGE are upset – and for good reason. We kindly asked those who received erroneous transfers to return them, but we know that some users are experiencing problems with access to some wallets, “- said in a statement…

In response, the head of Tesla noted that DOGE holders using Binance should be protected from errors that occur through no fault of theirs.

Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2021

Zhao himself joined the discussion, pointing out that Tesla is also experiencing software glitches that threaten the safety of its users.

Elon, we are pretty certain it is an issue with the latest #doge wallet. We are in communications with the devs. Apologies for any inconvenience that may have caused you. What happened here? 👀https: //t.co/g2J50zqbEu – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 23, 2021

“Elon, we are sure this is a problem with the latest version of the DOGE wallet. We keep in touch with the developers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. What happened? ”He wrote, attaching a link to the publication of The Guardian.

The Block analyst Larry Cermak suggested that “CZ will call this FUD and will block Ilona. ” In the next tweet, he made fun of Zhao and Musk’s correspondence.

And just like this, we have a $ 300B + dick measuring contest pic.twitter.com/yimZpN152o – Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) November 23, 2021

Two affected users told ForkLog that the exchange had unblocked their accounts. Also, the situation was positively resolved in about eight participants in the Telegram chat created after the incident.

“There are 30 people in the group. During this time, about 10 people were unblocked offhand. I am one of those lucky ones. By what principle they unblocked, I have no idea, ”trader Dmitry told ForkLog in a comment.

He added that the victims via Reddit contacted one of the Dogecoin developers. Later, he personally found out the details from the blocked users of Binance.

Recall that at the end of October on the Binance.US platform, the bitcoin price fell by 87% within a minute, to $ 8200. The fall in price was due to a software error of one of the institutional clients – his trading algorithm malfunctioned.

