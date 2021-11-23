Erdogan devalued lyre to new historical low

The Turkish lira plummets for the second consecutive week with little breaks. Today, the lira has renewed several historic lows against the dollar at once, having fallen in price by 15.5%, to 13 lira per dollar, according to trading data. Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish currency has fallen in price by 1.8 times – from 7.3 lira per dollar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today promised to wage a financial war until victory with “global financial acrobats” and “opportunists in the country” who are calling for an increase in rates. Erdogan promised to cut the key rate to make loans even more affordable for the population and business. Erdogan considers cheap loans more important than inflation (official 20%, and unofficial – about 40%) and the fall of the lira.

A weak lira increases the price advantage of Turkish goods, while cheap loans accelerate economic growth and create jobs, Erdogan said. “We see how the game is being played with the exchange rate and interest rates. We came out with honor from every struggle we entered, taking a firm position. With the help of Allah and the support of our people, we will come out of this economic war for independence with a victory.” the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan fires those central bank officials who disagree with him. Lira remains the weakest currency in emerging markets. The lira exchange rate was stable until 2014 – about 1.7-1.8 lira per dollar. But since then it has been falling uncontrollably – after Erdogan came to power.

Since the beginning of November, the lira has fallen in price against the dollar by 26.7%. The Turkish lira exchange rate on November 18 fell to a new historical minimum – to 11.93 lira per dollar, breaking several anti-records in search of a bottom. On this day, the Central Bank of Turkey cut the rate from 16% to 15%, while the rest of the regulators are raising rates or preparing to increase, reducing the flow of cheap money into the economy. Since September, the rate of the Central Bank of Turkey has been reduced by 400 basis points, from 19%.

Turkey’s economy grew by 7% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021, and the S&P raised its forecast for Turkey’s GDP growth in 2021 to 8.6%. In 2020, the Turkish economy grew by 1.8%.