ETHEREUM: FOREX PAMM ACCOUNTS WILL HELP INVEST WITHOUT RISKS

Despite the high interest in the Forex market, not all potential investors run the risk of engaging in currency trading on their own. This requires not only investment, but also a lot of knowledge and time. Therefore, a significant part of investors pays attention to such an interesting and profitable passive trading tool as PAMM accounts.

WHAT DO THEY REPRESENT?

This name refers to a form of user investment management by professional traders. At the same time, experienced traders independently decide on the directions and volumes of investments, guided by their knowledge and experience. They study Ethereum rate , the market situation and other factors that may affect the trading result, in order to get the maximum return on investment.

At the same time, access to the account itself remains with its owner, the funds are not transferred directly to management. The trader carries out transactions on his personal account, and they are duplicated on the investors’ accounts. Thus, the owners have the opportunity to control the situation and, if they wish, make a decision to close the deal, disconnect from the PAMM service, etc.

ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES

This investment instrument is quite new for the domestic market. However, over the years, it has become very popular not only among newcomers to the Forex market, but also among experienced traders. This was facilitated by the following advantages of PAMM accounts:

convenience of investment;

the opportunity to put free funds into circulation without experience in the Forex market and direct participation in trading;

a simple mechanism for refunding funds if you wish to change the manager;

the ability to diversify risks by giving money to different managers for management.

It is not surprising that many investors are thinking about finding a PAMM account for passive investing. This requires taking into account not only its profitability, but also other indicators: the lifetime of the account, the maximum size of the drawdown, the size of the trader’s own capital, the minimum investment for investments, etc. Special ratings that are formed taking into account all these indicators, as well as feedback from investors. Before deciding to invest in a currency with its subsequent use for trading on Forex through a manager, you should assess the risks and carefully study the statistics to get an objective picture of the success of such an investment.