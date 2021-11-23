eToro Announces Delisting of Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX), Indicating Legal Issues | Blockchain24

Crypto exchange eToro has just announced that it is removing two major cryptocurrencies from its platform. As regulatory requirements have grown, crypto exchanges have faced a number of challenges. This led to the exclusion of cryptocurrencies from exchanges in order to comply with regulatory requirements.

The latest of the exchanges to face regulatory issues is eToro. On Tuesday, the exchange announced on its blog that it will remove Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX) from the list of favorites.

eToro restricts access to US users

According to the announcement, US users are the primary user base that will be impacted by the removal of coins from the list. It looks like it will be a multi-stage de-listing. eToro will restrict access to these digital assets to users in the United States from December 31, 2021.

The first stage is to block US users from opening new positions in Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX). While users will still be able to close their positions, they will not be allowed to open new ones. In addition, eToro will also remove betting features for US users for both Cardano (ADA) and Trong (TRX), with final reward payouts on January 15, 2022.

The statement cites “a changing regulatory environment” as the reason for the delisting. This is in line with Kraken’s removal of Monero’s privacy coin from the list for UK users.

How will this affect ADA and TRX holders?

The blog post explains that Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX) holders will still be able to hold both assets on the exchange after being delisted. In addition, they will be able to sell their positions for US dollars. However, it also has an expiration date as it states that the sale of both assets will also be limited in the first quarter of 2022.