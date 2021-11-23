eToro To Remove Cardano From List By 2022 For US Users Due To Regulatory Issues

In a statement released to customers on Tuesday, Israeli cryptocurrency exchange eToro announced that it will remove US customers from Cardano (ADA) and Tro (TRX) by the end of the year.

After December 31, US users will no longer be able to open new positions in tokens and place bets on ADA and TRX. In addition, wallets will effectively operate in a withdrawal-only mode until the first quarter of 2022, when sales will also become limited. In making the decision, eToro referred to regulatory concerns regarding both assets.

The move came as a surprise to some, as the ADA has traditionally not been associated with regulatory concerns. In context, tokens such as XRP, whose creators are currently involved in an ongoing litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission or the SEC, and Monero, which is a privacy coin that some fear is easily misused for illegal purposes, have faced serious blow. regulatory controls in the cryptocurrency industry.

The price of ADA has skyrocketed this year and is currently in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. During the previous quarter, Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, announced a partnership with blockchain analytics provider Confirm to comply with regulatory requirements such as anti-money laundering directives. The move was criticized by some ADA supporters who wanted the project to become more decentralized.

Firms in the blockchain industry often come under intense pressure from regulators when it comes to removing coins from the list or shutting down certain services. In September, Coinbase scrapped its plans for a cryptocurrency lending platform after the SEC threatened to sue the company. For now, however, the rise of decentralized exchanges and decentralized financial protocols has provided popular alternatives for those looking to legally circumvent such repression.