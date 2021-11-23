https://ria.ru/20211122/krizis-1760181305.html

EU prepares trilateral contacts on migration crisis

EU prepares trilateral contacts on migration crisis – RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

EU prepares trilateral contacts on migration crisis

The European Union at the level of the foreign policy service continues contacts with the Belarusian side to resolve the migration crisis at the borders and prepares … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

2021-11-22T14: 56

2021-11-22T14: 56

2021-11-22T14: 56

in the world

UN

Belarus

Minsk

Latvia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

European Union

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759692336_0-0:3158:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_d58e49e06c0ecb2517fa4e79b509d8b3.jpg

BRUSSELS, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The European Union at the level of the foreign policy service continues contacts with the Belarusian side to resolve the migration crisis at the borders and is preparing trilateral contacts with the participation of UN agencies and Belarus, said service spokesman Peter Stano at a briefing in Brussels. remind of contacts with the Foreign Ministry: (head of Eurodiplomacy Josep) Borrell held two telephone conversations (November 14 and 16 – ed.) with the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry (Vladimir) Makei. Representatives of the foreign policy service held talks with representatives of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry at different levels. in accordance with what was announced earlier, “he said. Stano added that the EU” is also considering the possibility of holding technical negotiations with the Belarusian side and UN agencies at the expert level to discuss the possibilities of facilitating the repatriation of people. ” “The last contacts were on Friday, when we discussed logistic issues … The work continues,” he said. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants at the border with Belarus, Minsk accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory. The EU considers what is happening on the European-Belarusian border a “hybrid attack”. In mid-November, the foreign ministers of the European Union agreed on changes to the current sanctions regime in Belarus, expanding the criteria for including persons involved in the sanctions lists. Now European sanctions may affect individuals and organizations that in Brussels are considered involved in the delivery of migrants to Belarus and to the borders with the Union, as well as otherwise participating in this crisis.

https://ria.ru/20211122/migranty-1760114449.html

Belarus

Minsk

Latvia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the video infographics of Ria.ru who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-22T14: 56 true PT0M56S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759692336_214 0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d6e87d2030683f1f21a8b1150af4104.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, united nations, belarus, minsk, latvia, belarusian foreign ministry, european union, alexander lukashenko, the situation with migrants on the border of poland and belarus