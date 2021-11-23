Euro: too many clouds?

When everyone is selling, is it time to buy?

Europe is plunging into the next wave of the pandemic and begins to impose lockdowns, and FOMC officials talk about getting rid of monetary stimulus faster than financial markets currently expect. How can EURUSD not fall in such conditions? Trading volumes for options on the main currency pair are growing rapidly, four put are sold for every three calls, the risks of a reversal have become the most “bearish” since May 2020, and the rise in volatility to maximum levels since March signals a potential decline of the single European currency to $ 1.113 over the next three months.

Dynamics of trading options on the euro-dollar

Austria became the first country in the eurozone to return to a nationwide lockdown, and Germany does not exclude such a possibility, and the Netherlands closed restaurants and bars amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 infected. Fear has struck not only the unvaccinated, but also those who received both injections, leading to a slowdown in activity and economic growth. The purchasing managers’ indices for the currency block for November are likely to show a decline. This will convince the eurozone GDP slowdown in the fourth quarter, which against the background of the acceleration of its American counterpart is one of the compelling reasons for sales.

The return of the pandemic, the resuscitation of the Brexit theme and the energy crisis may lead to the ECB abandoning its plans to wind down the emergency program of asset purchases by € 1.85 trillion by March. The FRS, on the other hand, intends to consider the issue of getting rid of QE more quickly. This was talked about by Richard Clarida and Christopher Waller. The latter would like to see the completion of the $ 120 billion program in the first quarter, so that, if necessary, increase the federal funds rate in the second. Waller noted that borrowing costs are currently at zero, so even a small increase will still keep monetary policy ultra-soft. The official said that the Fed should consider the issue of reducing the balance, which is currently $ 8.6 trillion.

Dynamics of the Fed’s balance sheet

Despite the fact that the composition of the FOMC is constantly changing, the central bank continues to step on the old rake – it has kept rates low for too long, counting on an early slowdown in inflation. His dovish rhetoric stifles long-term savings and private sector investment, which negatively affects the economy. While there are signs that supply chain problems are being resolved, the Fed’s refusal to hold inflation at 2% is driving inflationary expectations skyrocketing.

The key events of the week by November 26, along with statistics on business activity in the Eurozone and the US, are the publication of the minutes of the FOMC and ECB meetings, as well as the release of data on the US PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator. The five-day week promises to be hot. In the meantime, I would like to note that the inability of the EURUSD “bulls” to keep the level of 1.133 in their hands was proof of their weakness. The nearest serious resistance is located there, support is at 1.122.

