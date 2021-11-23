Europe is protesting against QR codes. People are burning cars and fighting the police

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-23/evropa_protestuet_protiv_qr_kodov_lyudi_zhgut_mashiny_i_derutsya_s_policiey https://www.znak.com/2021-11-23/evropa_protestuet_protiv_qr_kodov_lyudi_zhgut_mashiny_i_derutsya_s_policiey 2021.11.23

A wave of protests swept across Europe. Thousands of people took to the streets, protesting against new anti-corruption measures in the form of QR codes for everyone and the authorities’ plans for new lockdowns. In some cases, protests escalated into riots, people fought with the police and set fire to cars.

Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the government has decided to introduce a partial lockdown, limiting the operation of bars, restaurants and supermarkets to 20 hours. Most of the workers had to switch to remote work, even getting together at home in groups of no more than four people. The social distance rule of 1.5 meters is back.

On Saturday night, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Rotterdam. The police detained more than fifty people, more than half of whom are minors. One police officer was hospitalized.

Two peaceful actions took place on Saturday afternoon in Amsterdam and Breguet.

But on Sunday, riots broke out again. According to media reports, seven people were detained in The Hague, five police officers were injured. Protesters set fire to bicycles and scooters, pelted police with stones and fired fireworks at them. The police used water cannons.

Belgium

In Brussels, about 35 thousand demonstrators took to the streets. The police blocked the road to the protesters, then stones and sticks were thrown at the law enforcement officers. In response, the guards used tear gas. The protesters were building barricades, which forced many streets to be blocked and huge traffic jams formed. Protesters oppose the coronavirus certificate, without which it is now impossible to get into restaurants or cinemas.

The Belgian authorities on Wednesday tightened restrictive measures in connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the country. The obligatory wearing of protective masks in the premises (except for schools) has been restored for all residents from ten years of age. The authorities also ordered companies, where possible, to transfer workers to remote work for at least four days a week. Canceled corporate events.

Vein

Tens of thousands of people protested in Vienna. The city’s police have estimated the approximate number of protesters at 35 thousand. Organizers of the event claim that the number of participants was almost three times. Here the action was relatively calm – people carried banners and chanted: “Freedom”. But not without incidents – bottles were thrown at the police. For violation of the order, 10 people were detained.

On November 22, the Austrian government introduced a nationwide lockdown, which will apply to all residents of the country, including those who have been vaccinated and who have been ill.

This is the fourth lockdown in Austria since the start of the pandemic. Leaving your home without good reason will be prohibited. All cultural and recreational activities in the country will be canceled.

Italy

In Italy, the largest action took place in the Circus Maximus district of Rome. Here, several thousand people came to protest against the local Green Pass QR code system. People chanted: “Dictatorship”, “Defend the Constitution!”

Less numerous protests took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Northern Ireland and North Macedonia, as well as in Australia.