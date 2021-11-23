European Commission experts arrived at the Bruzgi center on the border with Belarus

https://ria.ru/20211123/granitsa-1760287386.html
Checkpoint “BRUZGI” (Belarusian-Polish border), November 23 – RIA Novosti. A group of technical experts from the European Commission arrived at the Bruzgi logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border, RIA Novosti reports. The center accommodates migrants trying to enter Poland. Viktor Pranyuk, deputy chairman of the Grodno regional executive committee, met the experts and spoke about the organization of life in the center. The experts also examined the living conditions of the refugees and talked to them.
