Expert interpreted Biden’s decision on oil as a declaration of war | News | News

US President Joe Biden’s intention to use US oil reserves and his calls on Asian countries to do the same is declaring a new oil war. Valery Andrianov, associate professor at the Financial University under the government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia about this on November 23.

The expert also spoke about the possible consequences of such actions by Biden. Andrianov believes that the decision to print out oil reserves will hit the OPEC + alliance.

“One gets the impression that Biden tried to bluff on the eve of the December meeting of the cartel. They say, what the hell is not kidding, maybe this time it will be possible to push through the intractable Saudis and their partners – against the background of the threat of the release of raw materials from the US strategic reserve to the world market, they will have to increase their production. And if this bluff fails, then Biden will most likely have to print out his reserves to save face, ”Andrianov said.

The expert called the US oil market the second victim in this situation. He noted that the drop in oil prices is now not in the interests of the United States. Andrianov also pointed out that Washington turned to Asian countries, not Europe.

“Yes, Europe also needs lower energy prices. But as a continent heavily dependent on imports, Europe is least interested in a new oil war of all against all. In addition, in the event of a collapse in oil prices, American and Chinese producers will still gain a competitive advantage, ”the specialist added.

Earlier that day, Raiffeisenbank analyst Andrei Polishchuk told Izvestia that the US decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves would not have a serious impact on the market.

Arguing his position, the expert pointed out that the heating season will maintain a high demand for energy resources and not only for oil, but also for gas. In addition, as a result of these actions, the United States will have to build up stocks again. As Polishchuk added, the market has already played out to a greater extent these verbal interventions about the release of oil from the US state reserve – the price has dropped by an average of 10%.

Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves earlier that day. At the same time, it was reported that a similar decision was also made by the PRC, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

The OPEC + meeting took place on November 4. As a result, it was decided not to accelerate the increase in oil production and to increase it in December by 400 thousand barrels per day. In addition, the alliance retained the mechanism for compensating for previously uncut production until the end of the year. The next OPEC + meeting is expected to take place on 2 December.

In late October, it was reported that the United States, India, Japan and other major oil consumers are actively campaigning to persuade OPEC + to accelerate oil production growth.