Experts have shown how easy it is to bypass fingerprint protection using PVA glue and a printer

The use of biometric fingerprint authentication is today considered one of the most convenient alternatives to traditional password or PIN entry methods. Putting your finger on the device is much faster and more convenient than entering the desired combinations of numbers and letters. However, as the experiment of specialists from the Kraken Security Labs Team shows, this method does not provide a really high level of data protection.

In the course of our daily life, we visit many places, touch many things and literally leave our prints everywhere: on taxi door handles, screens and glass panels of smartphones, tablets, at the reading table of the nearest library, on equipment in a fitness center, on objects dishes in your favorite cafe. At the same time, we do not at all think that they can be easily used to gain access to information that is protected by them.

As the Security Labs Team points out, it doesn’t even require direct access to your fingerprints. You just need to photograph them. After receiving the victim’s fingerprint negative, it can be printed on an acetate film sheet using a laser printer, which uses toner to create a three-dimensional structure of the fingerprint on it.

For the final step, all that remains is to cover the printed 3D image of the print with ordinary wood glue to create its synthetic impression. The device to jailbreak your device is ready.

The Security Labs Team has demonstrated the effectiveness of the method on a biometric scanner on a MacBook Pro laptop, as well as on a number of other gadgets, including an iPad tablet, equipped with similar biometric security systems.

Experts recommend not considering fingerprint authentication as a strong alternative to a good password. Although each of us has unique fingerprints, they are very easy to counterfeit in today’s world. A more reliable method of protecting information is two-factor authentication, when several methods of identity verification are used at once.