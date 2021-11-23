Fold AR is an augmented reality game from the creators of Pokémon Go in which you can earn Bitcoin shares

Niantic (developer of Pokémon Go) has partnered with financial company Fold to create Fold AR. This is an augmented reality project built around a cryptocurrency. The game is positioned as part of the metaverse, which was discussed a few weeks ago.

Fold AR is very loosely modeled after Pokémon Go, but uses the Bitcoin mining metaphor. So instead of capturing cute monsters, the main mechanics of the game are focused on finding binary code cubes and clicking on them until they show a reward. This reward can be expressed in the form of Satoshi (one hundred millionth share of Bitcoin – 0.00000001 BTC) and bonuses for Fold, allowing you to make purchases with cards through the application, which in turn gives the opportunity to spin the wheel and win Bitcoin rewards. The Fold AR game is launched from the Fold application.

Unlike Pokémon Go, Fold AR does not display a world filled with virtual objects that correspond to locations in the real world. Instead, the game generates a block from 1 to 50 feet (0.3 to 15 meters) from the player every 10 minutes, reflecting the speed of actual Bitcoin mining. The team plans to launch other features early next year. The game could potentially have a multiplayer system and some form of NFT based on Bitcoin.

Part of the purpose of the launch of Fold AR is to make the virtual currency appear real, so an augmented reality extension is being created for it. The game is filled with jokes and memes about cryptocurrency. The creators hope that it should appeal to both newcomers to the cryptocurrency field and existing fans.

It is not specified which part of the game Niantic developed. Additionally, it is noted that there are currently no plans to add financial features to any existing Niantic game.

Source: The Verge