Former American intelligence officer explained NATO's behavior towards Russia

For a long time, the United States and NATO behaved dishonestly towards Russia, therefore, the red lines indicated by President Vladimir Putin are not perceived by them

2021-11-23T15: 29

2021-11-23T15: 29

2021-11-23T17: 15

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The United States and NATO have long been dishonest towards Russia, so the red lines indicated by President Vladimir Putin are not taken seriously, Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine intelligence officer, wrote in an article for RT. The current geopolitical instability in Europe is a consequence of the expansion of the alliance and the impact it had on the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), adopted in 1990. According to the author, Washington and the bloc have perfidiously violated numerous promises not to win over the countries – former members of the Warsaw Pact (Warsaw Pact Organization), which actually devalued the document. In an attempt to make it viable, the parties entered into a special Agreement on Adaptation, the terms of which corresponded to the new realities on the world stage after the end of the Cold War. Nevertheless, the North Atlantic Alliance again violated its obligations by expanding the borders of the military bloc at the expense of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, not The expert recalled that later the United States withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and almost immediately began work on installing missile defense systems on the territory of European NATO members. After the start of the American military campaign in Iraq, the opinions of European countries were divided. This gave rise to a “schizophrenic reality” in the bloc, where consensus began to be determined by the willingness to support Washington’s intentions. When conflicts with Russia arose over Georgia (2008) and Ukraine (2014), the members of the organization still tried to give a commensurate answer, but the failure of the American campaign in Afghanistan and the subsequent withdrawal of troops led to an identity crisis in the military organization. He concluded that the continued disregard for Russian demands made NATO and the US “colorblind” who do not see the red lines and threaten the security of Western countries in general.

2021

