Former designer of AvtoVAZ told how he designed the 13-year-old Revolution

Former AvtoVAZ designer Andrey Ruzanov in an interview with the company’s corporate television told how he created the exterior of the Lada Revolution III concept car, which debuted at the 2008 Paris Motor Show.

Revolution III is an attempt to create a road sports coupe based on the mid-engined rear-wheel drive Revolution II car, which was manufactured individually in 2003-2008 for professional motorsport, or rather, for a mono cup.

According to Ruzanov, the shape of the Revolution III was predetermined by the layout of the units and aerodynamics. Before the construction of a full-scale model, the development team, firstly, looked for an image in a 1: 5 scale model, and secondly, conducted aerodynamic tests. The concept car features sharp body edges, prefabricated LED headlights and taillights. The body is made using frame-panel technology – the supporting structure is welded from steel pipes, the outer elements are molded from composites. Ruzanov says that the curb weight of the car is only 1000 kg. The Revolution III project was closed in 2008 due to the economic crisis, so it remained in the status of experimental work.

Let us recall that the Lada Revolution II produced in 2003-2008 had a length, width and height of 3650, 1750 and 1200 mm, respectively. The car was equipped with a 16-valve VAZ gasoline engine with a capacity of 162 to 215 hp. (depending on modification). The engine is aggregated with a six-speed manual transmission. Rear-wheel drive, all disc brakes. The car had many purely sporting attributes, in particular, the “Car Power” switch, the fuel pump toggle switch and the push-button ignition.

